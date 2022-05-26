Library conference to start Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kalamassery, is hosting a Government of India ICSSR-sponsored three-day library conference (offline) on the topic ‘Documentation and Information Management’ from May 26 to 29.

Dr K Riji John, the vice-chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences, will inaugurate the conference at a session chaired by Rev Dr Jose Kuriedath, director, Rajagiri Institutions. Dr Dong-Geun Oh, professor, Department of Library and Information Science, Keimyung University, South Korea, will deliver the keynote address online.

Sixty papers on various aspects of library science and documentation will be presented in five technical sessions. Around 150 library and documentation experts and professionals from various parts of the country will attend, a release said here. Dr Ramesh Babu (University of Madras), Dr Ganeshan (Alagappa University), Dr P Rajendran (SRM University), Dr John Neelankavil (Dharmaram Bengaluru), Dr K P Vijayakumar (University of Kerala), Dr P Rajendran (SRM University), Dr Puja (Manipal University), Dr Mercy (Vellalar College, Erode) and Dr Sarith Arya (Central University of Bihar) will lead the sessions, it said.