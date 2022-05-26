STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lulu Fashion Week gets under way

The main intention of Lulu Fashion Week is to introduce the latest trends in the fashion industry to the people of Kerala.

Published: 26th May 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lulu Fashion Week 2022 presented by Oxemberg in association with Peter England began at Lulu Mall, Kochi, on Wednesday. The fifth edition of Lulu Fashion Week organised by Lulu Fashion Store was inaugurated by cine artist Unni Mukundan. 

The official launch of the fashion brand Reo was conducted by cine artist Niranjana Anoop. Cine artists Kailash, Hemanth Menon and model Shiaz Kareem graced the occasion with their esteemed presence. On Wednesday, the first day of Fashion Week, the fashion show of leading brands such as Rio, J Hampstead, Jack & Jones, Levi’s, Safari and Blackberrys debuted at Lulu Mall, Kochi.

The fifth edition of Lulu Fashion Week features the season’s most eye-catching spring/summer fashion trends and styles by leading brands with 29 fashion shows spread across five days from May 25 to 29. This edition of Lulu Fashion Week is choreographed by ‘Shie Lobo’ one of India’s best known fashion choreographers. The main intention of Lulu Fashion Week is to introduce the latest trends in the fashion industry to the people of Kerala.

