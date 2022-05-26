New train service for Velankanni pilgrimage

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To ensure convenient travel for pilgrims, a weekly special train has been introduced between Ernakulam Jn and Nagapattinam. The train will be extended to Velankanni later. Advance reservations has started for the train.Train No.06035 Ernakulam Junction – Nagapattinam/Velankanni Weekly Special will leave Ernakulam Jn at 12.35 every Saturday (June4, 11, 18, 25, July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, and August 6) to reach Nagapattinam at 5am on the next day. On its extension to Velankanni, the train will leave Nagapattinam at 5.10pm and arrive Velankanni at 5.5am.

Train No.06036 Velankanni/Nagapattinam – Ernakulam Jn Weekly Special will leave Nagapattinam at 7.10 pm on Sundays (June 5, 12, 19, 26, July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, and August 7) and arrive Ernakulam Jn at 12am on Mondays. Till its extension to Velankanni, the train will commence service from Nagapattinam