Communal, appeasement charges fly thick and fast in Thrikkakara

CM slams P C George without naming him, Oppn says LDF let RSS portray ex-MLA as ‘hero’

Published: 27th May 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan greeting a child during the LDF election meeting at Kakkanad.

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: With only three more days remaining for open campaigning for Thrikkakara bypoll scheduled for May 31, allegations of religious communalism and counter-allegations of minority appeasement dominated the political discourse for the second consecutive day in the state. In a scathing attack on former MLA P C George who was arrested for his hate speech, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, addressing an election rally at NGO Quarters in Thrikkakara on Thursday,  alleged that facilitating communalism was “this gentleman’s” style. He did not name George. 

“This gentleman’s language resembles the language of Sangh Parivar and RSS. The Sangh Parivar is trying to project itself as saviours of Christians by supporting this ‘gentleman’ who is spewing communal venom. It is the Christians and Muslims who are widely attacked by the Sangh Parivar in the country,” said Pinarayi.

The CM cited the incidents of attack against Christian minorities by the Sangh Parivar since 1998 one by one. “We can’t forget Graham Staines, an Australian missionary, and his two sons who were burnt to death by Sangh Parivar forces,” he said. Pinarayi said 486 cases of atrocities and attacks were reported against the Christian community across the country in the last year alone. 

“Some among the Sangh Parivar think that such activities can be repeated in Kerala. A test dose of it was spewing venom by the person who always uses his tongue for spreading communal hatred. However, the LDF government acted tough as it couldn’t compromise on anything that affects the secular fabric of the state,” the CM said.
CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan also echoed the view. “The state government is neither lenient to any particular community nor vengeful towards any other. The arrest of P C George is a natural process as his remarks were capable of destroying the state’s communal harmony,” Kodiyeri said in Kochi. Two were arrested in the PFI rally hate slogan case and it was a clear indication that the government has no leniency towards anyone, he said.

However, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan alleged that the LDF government provided an opportunity for the Sangh Parivar forces to portray P C George as a ‘hero’.  “It was following the intervention of the court that George was put behind bars. George got the bail earlier due to the connivance between the government and him. The state government provided all support for the Sangh Parivar activists to accord a floral reception for George in front of the police camp in Thiruvananthapuram when he was brought there after arresting him from Kochi,” said Satheesan. 

BJP state president K Surendran came out against the LDF government alleging that it had  brokered a deal with PFI in the arrest of George. “LDF is engaged in the political drama for garnering 20% votes of minorities in the constituency. The chief minister had assured PFI leaders that George would be arrested before the Thrikkakara byelection. George was arrested at a time when his appeal seeking anticipatory bail is pending before the Supreme Court. From this itself, it was clear that the arrest was part of a conspiracy,” Surendran said, adding that George was a victim of appeasement politics. Congress state president K Sudhakaran said the CPM was running pillar to post for garnering the votes of communal forces and appeasing them.

