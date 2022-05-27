KMRL invites EoI to run electric feeder buses

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To ensure last- and first-mile connectivity for Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) commuters, it has invited an Expression of Interest (EoI) to supply, operate and maintain 10-15 electric feeder buses in the city. KMRL is planning to introduce more e-buses, besides the existing nine feeder buses that ply on 13 routes, to improve the connectivity in and around the city.

The e-buses will operate on new routes other than the existing ones. It is expected that more services will help the commuters have easy connectivity from one destination to another. “Soon, we will also begin feeder service of e-autos and hydrogen buses,” said an official with KMRL.

At present, the feeder service is from Aluva metro station to Kochi airport and Perumbavoor, Kaloor metro station to Fort Kochi, Infopark and Njarackal, Vyttila metro station to Eramalloor and Infopark, Edappally metro station to Infopark.