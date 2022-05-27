Neaw and flashy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display: The 6.70 inch

Camera: Rear and front cameras are 12 mp

Storage : 128 GB to 1TB options available

Battery: 4,352 mAh

Price: Starts from D1,29,900

Colours: Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue

Special feature: The biggest upgrade is that you can shoot cinematic modes with bookeh effect. The Pro Motion Display results in smoother performance

OnePlus 10 Pro

Display: 6.7 inch Quad HD+ AMOLED panel.

Camera: Rear Camera: 48mp+50mp+ 8mp and front one is 32mp

Battery: 5,000mAh

Storage : 12GB RAM/ up to 512 GB

Price: Starts from D66,999

Colours: Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest

Special feature: The Oxygen OS and 120Hz refresh rate gives a snappy user experience

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Display: 6.8 LTPO AMOLED

Camera: Rear camers is 12MP + 108MP+ 10MP+ 10Mp and the front one is 40 mp

Battery: 5,000mAh

Storage: 12GB RAM/256Gb

Price : D1,34,999

Colours: Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White

Special feature: The device has FHD+resolution. This prevents high resolution from draining battery

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Display: 6.7inch QHD+ OLED panel

Camera: Rear Camer: 12.2mp and front camera is 11.1 mp

Battery: 5,003 mAh

Storage: 12GB RAM up to 512 GB

Price: D72,240

Colours: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy black

Special feature: The Tensor Chip can compute intensive AI tasks including live translation

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Display: 6.73 inch AMOLED

Camera: Triple cameras at rear each one offering 50 mp and front camera is 32 mp

Battery:4,600 mAh

Storage: 8GB RAM/128GB

Price: D62,999

Colours: Couture Blue, Noir Black and Opera Mauve

Special feature: Suitable for serious gaming. As cherry on top, it doesn’t overheat.