STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

15-year-old drowns in Periyar, scared friends keep it secret

The body of a 15-year-old was recovered from the Periyar near Eloor on Friday, a day after he had drowned in the river while bathing with his friends.

Published: 28th May 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Abin Sebastian

Abin Sebastian

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The body of a 15-year-old was recovered from the Periyar near Eloor on Friday, a day after he had drowned in the river while bathing with his friends. Abin Sebastian’s scared friends kept the matter a secret till the police began an inquiry after his mother lodged a missing complaint, an officer said.

Son of the late Sebastian, and a resident of Eloor, Abin had gone swimming with his friends after playing football on Thursday evening. As Abin failed to return to his house, his mother, Sruthi, inquired about him with his friends. But they maintained that they did not see him after playing football, the police officer said. His mother then filed a complaint with the police on Thursday evening. 

When the police questioned Abin’s friends, they admitted they went to the river together after playing football. Abin was trapped in the strong undercurrents and was washed away. Though one of his friends attempted to save him, Abin went missing, the officer said.

The body was spotted after a search conducted by local residents and the fire and rescue services personnel. His friends will be questioned again to find more information related to the incident, the officer added.Abin was a Class 1o student of St George’s School, Edappally. He has a sister, Angel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Periyar
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp