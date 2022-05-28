15-year-old drowns in Periyar, scared friends keep it secret

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The body of a 15-year-old was recovered from the Periyar near Eloor on Friday, a day after he had drowned in the river while bathing with his friends. Abin Sebastian’s scared friends kept the matter a secret till the police began an inquiry after his mother lodged a missing complaint, an officer said.

Son of the late Sebastian, and a resident of Eloor, Abin had gone swimming with his friends after playing football on Thursday evening. As Abin failed to return to his house, his mother, Sruthi, inquired about him with his friends. But they maintained that they did not see him after playing football, the police officer said. His mother then filed a complaint with the police on Thursday evening.

When the police questioned Abin’s friends, they admitted they went to the river together after playing football. Abin was trapped in the strong undercurrents and was washed away. Though one of his friends attempted to save him, Abin went missing, the officer said.

The body was spotted after a search conducted by local residents and the fire and rescue services personnel. His friends will be questioned again to find more information related to the incident, the officer added.Abin was a Class 1o student of St George’s School, Edappally. He has a sister, Angel.