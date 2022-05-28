STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala Innovation Week concludes Saturday

The concluding hours of the fest will provide delegates with opportunities to know more about design-3D-maker products.

Published: 28th May 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The highlight of the ongoing Kerala Innovation Week, ‘Creator’s Summit’ will be held on Saturday. Several experts will attend the even and will discuss the trends in the field of digital science at the programme. 

The concluding hours of the fest will provide delegates with opportunities to know more about design-3D-maker products. The other attractions are a fashion show, music night and a food festival. 

Stalls will be set up as part of Kerala Start Up Mission’s RINK (Research Innovation Network Kerala). The venue also has sessions to inform women about technology-based job prospects. Encouraging the same, KSUM has held a panel discussion on ‘Why Hack? Innovate Her’ in association with Ernst & Young. 

The Innovation Week, which saw the participation of 5,000, delegates had technology workshop, Hackathon, women in tech, exhibition of products and an investor café, The programme is being conducted in association with Global Shapers Community, Kochi, which is an initiative of World Economic Forum. 

Registrations to join 
the weekend’s proceedings at the Technology Innovation Zone in Kalamassery can be made at https://iwkerala.org/programs/

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp