Kerala Innovation Week concludes Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The highlight of the ongoing Kerala Innovation Week, ‘Creator’s Summit’ will be held on Saturday. Several experts will attend the even and will discuss the trends in the field of digital science at the programme.

The concluding hours of the fest will provide delegates with opportunities to know more about design-3D-maker products. The other attractions are a fashion show, music night and a food festival.

Stalls will be set up as part of Kerala Start Up Mission’s RINK (Research Innovation Network Kerala). The venue also has sessions to inform women about technology-based job prospects. Encouraging the same, KSUM has held a panel discussion on ‘Why Hack? Innovate Her’ in association with Ernst & Young.

The Innovation Week, which saw the participation of 5,000, delegates had technology workshop, Hackathon, women in tech, exhibition of products and an investor café, The programme is being conducted in association with Global Shapers Community, Kochi, which is an initiative of World Economic Forum.

Registrations to join

the weekend’s proceedings at the Technology Innovation Zone in Kalamassery can be made at https://iwkerala.org/programs/