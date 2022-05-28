STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Song of freedom 

Music video Knot for Sale by Anu Kurisinkal depicts the end of an abusive marriage, where the woman is alive and free 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Instances of young women becoming victims of domestic dispute and dowry harassment have been on the surge for a while now. In the light of the verdict in the Vismaya case, Ernakulam-native Anu Kurisinkal has released a music video highlighting the gravity of domestic violence. ‘Knot for Sale’ weighs more on the idea of speaking up against abuses of any form. The comforting and soothing lyrics of the song echo hope and the beginning of a new life.

After every tragic death due to domestic vioence, the society shakes its head in disbelief or sympathises with the victim. However, the same society compells many victims to return to the abusive marriage in the name of honour, says Anu. 

“Unfortunately, domestic violence is a prominent issue everywhere. If someone is struggling in an abusive environment, we should give them support and bring them back to life. It is important to encourage them to become self-sufficient. This is what ‘Knot for Sale’ tries to convey,” says Anu, a budding director who also conceptualised the story and penned the lyrics.

The video opens with a lady who is a victim of an abusive marriage. She’s in fear. At the midnight, she receives a text message from her brother asking her to come out of her husband’s house. The scared woman goes with her brother.  This is where the story starts — the moment she decides to end her misery and start life anew. 

The video then dives into her memory. A sequence of toxic marriage spent with an unreasonable partner fills the screen along with happy moments she spent with her elder brother. That is her life in a nutshell. “The siblings’ impeccable bond, support from her brother, is what saves her. In life, family’s support is crucial. It will give anyone the courage to move forward, especially when they know they have a shoulder to rely on,” says Anu.

According to her, the six-minute video is a stark reminder to any family that sends their child back to an abusive marriage. It aims to make victims realise that they have the freedom to return to the comfort of their homes.  “This would discourage many youngsters from taking any drastic step,” she adds. 

The video had garnered a lot of positive responses online and the director hopes her work might change certain mindsets along the way. Onreelz Productions released the music video and Ajna Rasheed plays the lead role. Sandeep Ramesh enacts the brother’s character. Rakesh Kesavan is behind vocals and programming. Cinematography is safe in the hands of Adarsh Pramod.

