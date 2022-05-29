Thrikkakara bypoll campaign brings Kochi roads to standstill

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a horrendous Saturday evening for the commuters in the Kochi city as it took hours to reach from one point to another due to unending traffic blocks owing to ongoing bypoll rallies by various political parties, leaving hundreds in dire straits.

“It took me almost an hour to reach my office in Kaloor from my home at Thuthiyoor,” said Akshay (name changed), who commutes in his scooter. On normal days it hardly takes 20 minutes to cover the same distance. “The first traffic block I encountered was at the Palachuvadu junction near my home. I then took pocket roads to reach Civil Line Road, only to find more traffic. I mostly took small roads, but even those were packed. I finally reached the office around 50 minutes later,” said the private company employee.

Following the traffic block, the fares in the online cab and food delivery services also surged.

Divya (name changed), an employee of a private firm found a high surge in the evening while booking a cab to her office. “My Ola fare was `1,142 as compared to the normal rate (300-350) for a distance of less than 5 km. Generally, it takes only 20-30 min to reach the office from my home. But, because of the campaigns, there was severe traffic congestion from Padivattom to Kaloor and I reached my office two hours late,” she said.

For Anitha, it took nearly three hours to reach back Kalamassery after dropping her friend at Ernakulam Town railway station. “This is totally unacceptable. The police were just mute spectators while all the vehicles of political parties were having a free run,” she said.

According to the traffic police officer, similar congestion will be experienced in various parts of the city on Sunday. “Usually, the city experience traffic blocks on weekends. However, the ongoing political rallies added to it. We expect similar traffic congestion on Sunday, as the political parties will hold finale (kalasakkottu) marking the conclusion of the public campaigning ,” said the officer. Last week, the city witnessed a similar traffic block due to the Solidarity Youth Movement rally. There was nearly two hours’ traffic congestion on Banerji Road following the rally.