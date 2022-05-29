STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Thrikkakara bypoll campaign brings Kochi roads to standstill

For Anitha, it took nearly three hours to reach back Kalamassery after dropping her friend at Ernakulam Town railway station.

Published: 29th May 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani being welcomed by Uma Thomas, the UDF candidate in Thrikkakara, at a meeting with IT professionals in Kakkanad on Saturday | Express

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a horrendous Saturday evening for the commuters in the Kochi city as it took hours to reach from one point to another due to unending traffic blocks owing to ongoing bypoll rallies by various political parties, leaving hundreds in dire straits.

“It took me almost an hour to reach my office in Kaloor from my home at Thuthiyoor,” said Akshay (name changed), who commutes in his scooter. On normal days it hardly takes 20 minutes to cover the same distance. “The first traffic block I encountered was at the Palachuvadu junction near my home. I then took pocket roads to reach Civil Line Road, only to find more traffic. I mostly took small roads, but even those were packed. I finally reached the office around 50 minutes later,” said the private company employee.
Following the traffic block, the fares in the online cab and food delivery services also surged. 

Divya (name changed), an employee of a private firm found a high surge in the evening while booking a cab to her office. “My Ola fare was `1,142 as compared to the normal rate (300-350) for a distance of less than 5 km. Generally, it takes only 20-30 min to reach the office from my home. But, because of the campaigns, there was severe traffic congestion from Padivattom to Kaloor and I reached my office two hours late,” she said.

For Anitha, it took nearly three hours to reach back Kalamassery after dropping her friend at Ernakulam Town railway station. “This is totally unacceptable. The police were just mute spectators while all the vehicles of political parties were having a free run,” she said.

According to the traffic police officer, similar congestion will be experienced in various parts of the city on Sunday. “Usually, the city experience traffic blocks on weekends. However, the ongoing political rallies added to it. We expect similar traffic congestion on Sunday, as the political parties will hold finale (kalasakkottu) marking the conclusion of the public campaigning ,” said the officer. Last week, the city witnessed a similar traffic block due to the Solidarity Youth Movement rally. There was nearly two hours’ traffic congestion on Banerji Road following the rally. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Thrikkakara bypoll
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp