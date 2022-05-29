Youth use Instagram to trap minor girl, three held

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Police, which conducted probe into a recent sexual harassment case, unearthed how a group of three young persons trapped a 13-year-old girl in the city after befriending her through Instagram and later forced her to share her nude pics. Police said the incident has once again exposed the activities of rackets that are into collecting nude pictures of children for selling them in dark web.

Police officials said that the accused were suspected to be part of a larger network that establishes contacts with minor girls using social media and invite them for video chatting to lay their trap. It was based on a complaint lodged by the girl that Panangad police launched a probe and arrested the accused identified as Helvin Joseph, 22, of Edakochi, Nikhil, 23, of Panthalloor, Malappuram, and Muhammed Fazil, 24, of Vadanappilly, Thrissur. They were charged with offences under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Information Technology Act.

“The probe found that the accused persons secured naked photographs of the victim girl through Instagram after intimidating her. We arrested all the three accused in April and they were only released a few days back on bail by a court,” said a police officer. The case was registered by police based on the statement given by the victim on April 3 and her statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate. As per the police, it was Helvin who first befriended her through Instagram and started making video calls.

He later started intimidating her and obtained her nude photograph. He then transferred the same to Nikhil who used the photograph to threaten the victim and collect more nude photos from her. “We seized the mobile phones of the two accused and collected evidence. The third accused Muhammed Fazil was nabbed after it was found that the two accused had shared the pictures to him also,” police said.

HUGE DEMAND

Cyber security expert and Data Security Council of India member Manu Zacharia says there is a huge demand for child sex abuse content on darknet and these kind of materials are hosted for monetary benefits