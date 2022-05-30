STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2014 graft case: Ernakulam vigilance department files FIR against Supplyco supermarket ex-manager

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), Ernakulam, registered a case against a former Supplyco supermarket manager for misappropriation of funds.

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), Ernakulam, registered a case against a former Supplyco supermarket manager for misappropriation of funds. Though the police had registered a case against the official in 2014, there was a delay in referring it to VACB.

The case was registered against Paulose Joseph of Keerampara in Ernakulam district. The complainant in the case is the Supplyco Perumbavoor depot manager. The allegation against Paulose is that he allegedly swindled Rs 5.76 lakh. 

"The accused while working as the shop manager at the Supplyco supermarket at Koovappady from April 1, 2012, to December 2013 abused his official position. He committed a criminal breach of trust and swindled Rs 5.76 lakh of Supplyco during the period," the FIR stated.

"He intentionally misappropriated for himself the proceeds from the sales that were due to be deposited in the bank, resulting in financial benefits to himself and a corresponding loss to the government," the FIR said. According to VACB sources, Paulose has retired from service. 

