Ernakulam Rural Police make arrangements ahead of school reopening on June 1

Additional police personnel will be deployed in front of the schools along the main road to provide security to the students in the morning and evening.

Published: 30th May 2022 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

teachers, classrooms, school, students

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Ernakulam Rural Police have made elaborate security arrangements ahead of the reopening of schools on June 1. Additional police personnel will be deployed in front of the schools along the main road to provide security to the students in the morning and evening.

Pink police and a special bike patrolling unit will also be on the road. Police personnel will be on duty at the bus stands as well. The police also will inspect school buses and other vehicles ferrying students. 

Shops near the school will be inspected to ensure that tobacco products and other drug substances are not being sold. Strict action will be taken against those involved in such businesses, said the police. The rural police conducted an awareness class for the drivers of school buses on the guidelines to be followed while transporting the students. 

