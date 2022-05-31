Doc, my shoulder hurts!!!

Dr Azad Sait By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The reasons for shoulder joint pain can vary from person to person, especially with age. Along with pain, symptoms like frequent dislocation/sense of dislocation, inability to move or raise the shoulder joint comfortably, difficulty in taking the hand over the back and shoulder stiffness are common complaints.

The rapid development of modernized imaging technologies like MRI and arthroscopic or keyhole techniques has made the diagnosis and treatment of shoulder diseases more efficient.

Know your shoulder

The shoulder is a unique joint in the human body that enjoys the greatest freedom of movement. This is possible because of its peculiar anatomy. The shoulder is essentially a ball and socket joint and the socket forms only less than one-third of a sphere that articulates with a spherical ball. The surface area of the ‘socket’ is only one-fourth of that of the ‘ball’. This property gives maximum liberty of movement to the shoulder. But, the ability of a shallow socket to contain the ball in its centre during all ranges of movement is less.

This makes the shoulder joint inherently unstable. The stability of the shoulder joint is contributed by the capsulo-ligamentous structures and the muscles that wrap around it. A sheath of tissue called a capsule wraps around the shoulder joint. The capsule is differentially thickened in certain regions to form ligaments. The depth of the socket is increased by a washer-like structure around it, called the ‘labrum’. A group of four muscles called rotator cuff muscles to get attached around the shoulder joint which helps in its stability and mobility.

Shoulder diseases

Shoulder diseases can be broadly classified based on demographics — young and old. In the young crowd, sports injuries are a major cause of shoulder pain. Shoulder dislocation and instability are also common among young people. The dislocation of the shoulder joint can damage the front part of the labrum (connective tissue ring around the shoulder socket). This injury is termed Bankart Lesion.

A counter-injury that happens to the ball – the head of the humerus in the form of an impression fracture is termed as Hill-Sach’s lesion. This injury is common for young athletes that practice volleyball, tennis, handball, and people who do overhead activities. A feeling of fear of dislocation and apprehensive movements force them to refrain from sporting. Similar injuries to the labrum can happen in different locations on the socket and are termed differently. One such injury involves the upper part of the labrum where the biceps tendon insert is called SLAP (Superior Labral Antero-Posterior) Tear. Keyhole surgeries can resolve both Bankart Lesion and SLAP.

Biceps Tendon Instability is yet another shoulder disease predominantly diagnosed among youngsters. It occurs mostly due to abrupt injuries. Biceps Tenodesis, a keyhole surgical procedure used to treat Biceps Tendonitis of the shoulder has been proven very effective for this condition.

Degenerative conditions are common in old age. Age-related changes get reflected in the rotator cuff muscles, joint capsule, biceps tendon and the joint itself. The cuff muscles get degenerated and tear off from their attachment over the upper arm bone.

Rotator Cuff Disease can vary from tendinitis to a full-thickness tear and causes pain and difficulty while lifting the upper arm. The joint capsule and its ligament can get unusually thick and effectively decrease the volume of the joint. When severe, this condition can present itself as a stiff shoulder frequently termed Frozen Shoulder.

Degenerative Biceps Tendon Disease is also commonly encountered in the geriatric population. Keyhole shoulder surgeries are very effective in addressing these conditions. Degenerative Arthritis of the Shoulder Joint is seen in people who suffer from rheumatological diseases and after a major shoulder injury. A shoulder joint replacement may be needed to treat this condition.