STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Musical puzzle

Sonority, a puzzle adventure game, can be won as you progressively decode its musical notes

Published: 31st May 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

KOCHI: I am standing in the middle of an open courtyard. It is a maze of platforms and stairways. The stairs lead nowhere. The platforms are unreachable. I draw out my trusty pan flute and play a few notes near the music stones. I move the pillars around. Push. Pivot. Push. I remind myself that the rhythm must be exactly right. I shuffle through my remaining instruments to select what resembles a lute and adjust the note playing on an innocent pillar in the corner of the room. 

I then hurry towards the centre and stomp down on a glowing rock. The notes on the pillars play a haunting melody. The stairs rearrange themselves. The platforms draw up to my height. I skip over to the next room, with the satisfaction of finishing a puzzle and… making music?

Sonority is a puzzle adventure where we play as Esther. Esther’s friend, Batama the bear, is unwell. Batama can only be healed by a melody that resides deep in the lost world of Sonority. Along her journey, Esther forges an interesting friendship with a racoon, and a group of sleepy singing rocks. But her way forward is blocked and can only be overcome through the music. Given its premise, I could argue that some musical sense is required to solve the puzzles. 

But as in most point-and-click games, the puzzle can be broken down using underlying logic. In this case, it would be number patterns and orders in the musical notes. It kind of teaches us music, rather than requiring us to know it already. While the puzzles get progressively complex, which means more time to solve music patterns, the puzzles themselves are not the most fascinating part of the game. The appeal lies in the melody that our actions elicit, the reaction of the beautifully constructed 3D world, and the gratification of having another part of the map reveal itself.

About the game
Sonority is created by Hanging Garden Interactive and published by Application Systems Heidelberg. It is currently available for play on the PC (Mac, Windows, and Linux). The game is a great buy if you are looking for a few hours of relaxed puzzle solving. I rate Sonority with a resounding 7/8 musical notes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp