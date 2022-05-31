STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Peddlers in jail, but parcels still arrive from Europe

According to the excise department, 207 grams of MDMA and 60 LSD stamps were seized from 15 parcels addressed to the duo. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Drugs addressed to two peddlers, who have been in custody for some time, continue to arrive from abroad. On Monday, the special squad of the excise department seized 15 parcels containing MDMA and LSD stamps at the Foreign Post Office (FPO) in Kochi. The drugs were addressed to Jasim of Kodungallur and Fazallu of Kozhikode, both arrested by the excise department for having imported drugs through parcels from the Netherlands, an officer said.

According to the excise department, 207 grams of MDMA and 60 LSD stamps were seized from 15 parcels addressed to the duo. “Ten parcels were addressed to Jasim and five to Fazallu. Jasim was arrested for a similar offence two weeks ago. Fazallu was arrested for importing drugs in March this year. It looks like they ordered the drugs via the darknet before their arrests. There might have been a delay in the arrival of the parcels,” the officer said.

Excise Special Squad Circle Inspector Sajeev Kumar reached the FPO and recovered the parcels. The seizure was made following the information received from customs officials who screen parcels at the FPO. 

“Peddlers now use the darknet to import drugs from European countries. However, as screening has been strengthened at the FPO, more parcels containing drugs are being intercepted regularly. Both Jasim and Fazallu were major peddlers in the state,” the source said. The excise team submitted the seized contraband to the court from where it will be sent to the chemical laboratory for analysis. 

