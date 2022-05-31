Youth walks into Kochi fuel pump, robs staffer of Rs 5,000 at knifepoint

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A youth walked into a petrol station on the busy Banerji Road in the city around 10.30pm on Sunday and robbed Rs 5,000 from a staffer at knifepoint. The shocking robbery took place at Hindustan Petroleum (HP) pump situated between Kacheripady and Kaloor. The Kochi city police have not been able to make any headway in tracking down the culprit even after 24 hours.

The police said there was only one staffer at the office while the others had gone to their room situated on the backside after closing the fuel station around 10pm. The police said they had collected visuals of the person who came on a scooter along with another person. He was wearing a helmet and had masked himself with a cloth,” said an officer.

Rameshan P K, 57, supervisor of the pump, said the visuals from the CCTV cameras show that the suspect waited in front of the pump for a few minutes before walking inside. “The two had come on a scooter. While the other person waited near the scooter, the main suspect entered the office pretending to be a customer and asked for engine oil. We suspect that the accused had been watching the pump for the last few days.

They clearly knew that most of the staff would return to their room by around 10.15pm after closing the pump and there would only be one staffer inside the office cabin. Luckily, we had shifted the day’s collection amount to the locker earlier. The robber could get only the money which the staffer, who was at the office at the time of the incident, borrowed as his salary advance,” Rameshan said.

Though the other staff members rushed to the spot on hearing the loud cries of the employee, the two suspects fled the spot on the scooter in a flash. “The scooter didn’t have any registration plate. It was a black Honda Activa scooter,” he added.



Jalaludheen still in shock over loot

Assam native Jalaludheen Abdul Hussain, 28, has been working at the petrol pump for the past 10 years. He never expected to go through the terrifying experience of being robbed at knifepoint. For, he always felt Kochi was among the safest cities in the country.

“I moved to this city ten years ago. Kochi is like a second home to me. But Sunday’s incident has shocked me as I never thought a masked person would hold me at knifepoint and rob me, that too at a pump located in the heart of the city,” Jalaludheen said.

He was sitting alone in the office when a man walked in and asked for engine oil for his Bullet. “When I said there was no engine oil available for motorcycle but only for scooter, he rushed towards me and pulled out a knife from his pocket. He put the weapon to my neck and threatened to slice my neck if I didn’t part with the money in the office. When I said there was no money in the office, he asked for the money with me. He took Rs 5,000 in my pocket. That was my salary advance,” Jalaludheen said.

Though his colleagues rushed to the spot when he shouted for help, the person ran out of the office with the money, he said. “We couldn’t see any registration plate on the scooter on which he escaped along with another person,” Jalaludheen said.