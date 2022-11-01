Home Cities Kochi

Thoppumpady bus accident: Three arrested for helping private bus owner

The police arrested three persons for helping a private bus owner go absconding after knocking down an elderly person at Thoppumpady a few weeks ago.

Published: 01st November 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 09:54 AM

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police arrested three persons for helping a private bus owner go absconding after knocking down an elderly person at Thoppumpady a few weeks ago. E A Ajas, 36, of Thrikkakara, Navas, 24,of Vazhakkala, and N A Rahsal, 30, of Kakkanad were arrested by the police on Sunday for helping their friend Anas who knocked down the Thoppumpady resident on October 9. Varghese Lawrence, who suffered severe head injuries, died hours after the incident.

Meanwhile, the police also recovered two red boards with Kerala State 12 written on them and several bank transaction documents from a car which the three used to help the driver.

The car belongs to Ajas. The police said he is accused in criminal cases. Another case has been registered against them for misusing the Kerala State Board. There was widespread protest over the police action that could not arrest the bus driver even after three weeks of the accident. Following this, the Mattanchery assistant commissioner police appointed a special team to investigate the case.

