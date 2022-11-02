Discovery of an artist

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Creation is a wonderful ability. Some identify their talent very early, while others happen upon it later in their lives for various reasons. For Ameena Junaize, a need to unwind and have me-time after her son’s birth led to the discovery of the artist within her.

That journey led to the birth of a venture called ‘Paper Journal’. She has been selling paintings online and to acquaintances through her Instagram page with the same name. “My signature stationery products like calendars and notebooks are sold on the website ameenajunaize.com,” she added. By profession, Ameena is an architect. “I am a botanical artist by passion,” she says. “My journey into botanical art started as a way of slowing down and learning something new. I started Paper Journal to document my progress, now I sell paper stationery and lifestyle products under the brand,” she says

But botanical art? “For me, being amid flora has a therapeutic effect,” says Ameena, the self-taught artist. “The flowers and leaves that I draw are the ones that I came across during my journeys. That is my way of connecting with nature.”

Ameena says a majority of her works are based on the flora found in Kerala. “I researched and drew the flowers that are found in the rainforests and also locally in the villages. My urge to draw these flowers stemmed from the homesickness I felt while living in Pune,” she adds.

Explaining botanical art, Ameena says, “Botanical art is a way of depicting the form, colour and details of flowers and plants, mostly in watercolour. They must be scientifically accurate but often also have an artistic component. I tend to focus more on the artistic part. Sometimes I create abstract paintings of some flowers too.”

For Ameena painting is meditation. “Over the years, painting flowers has not only served as a creative outlet but also had a significant impact on my mental health. Building up the layers and understanding the structure and composition of each artwork is a subtle meditative process,” she says.

What inspires her is the deep connection she feels with the flora she grew up seeing in and around Kerala. “It is from there that my deep-rooted love for art and architecture comes. Understanding the curve of the petal, the light falling on them, and the minute yet spectacular details that we see in nature has become a huge part of my art. My work is rooted in love for botany,” says Ameena.

She credits her mother as her constant cheerleader and says, “It’s only through constant observation and practice that one can hone their skills. Something I strive for and incorporate into my creative process.”

Her products include botanical art illustrations in the form of original paintings, digital printouts and custom artworks for wedding invites.

