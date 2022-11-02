That time of the year: IFFK countdown starts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The official inauguration of the organising committee for the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will be held at 5pm at Olympia Hall at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium Complex in the capital on Wednesday.

Cultural Affairs Minister V N Vasavan will inaugurate the committee formation, which will be presided over by the Transport Minister Antony Raju.

Kerala State Film Academy secretary C Ajoy will present the organising committee. The event will also witness the official release of the festival’s motion teaser by Education Minister V Shivankutty. Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil will release the logo.

The 27th IFFK will begin on December 9 and conclude on 16.

Though the listings of films and sections to be screened in IFFK is yet to be revealed, two Malayalam films — Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and Ariyippu — have found a place in the International Competition Section.

In the ‘Malayalam Cinema Today’ category, a total of 12 films are included such as Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Vazhakku, Kamal K M’s Pada, the anthology Freedom Fight, Indu VS’ 19 (1)(a), Thamar K V’s Aayirathonnu Nunakal, Amal Prasi’s Baaki Vannavar, Pratheesh Prasad’s Normal, Aravind H’s Great Depression, Rarish G’s Vettapattikalum Ottakkarum, Sidharth Siva’s Aanu, Satheesh and Santhosh Babusenan’s Bharthavum Bharyayum Maricha Randu Makkalum, and Priyanandan T R’s Dhabari Kyuruvi will be screened.

KOCHI: The official inauguration of the organising committee for the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will be held at 5pm at Olympia Hall at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium Complex in the capital on Wednesday. Cultural Affairs Minister V N Vasavan will inaugurate the committee formation, which will be presided over by the Transport Minister Antony Raju. Kerala State Film Academy secretary C Ajoy will present the organising committee. The event will also witness the official release of the festival’s motion teaser by Education Minister V Shivankutty. Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil will release the logo. The 27th IFFK will begin on December 9 and conclude on 16. Though the listings of films and sections to be screened in IFFK is yet to be revealed, two Malayalam films — Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and Ariyippu — have found a place in the International Competition Section. In the ‘Malayalam Cinema Today’ category, a total of 12 films are included such as Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Vazhakku, Kamal K M’s Pada, the anthology Freedom Fight, Indu VS’ 19 (1)(a), Thamar K V’s Aayirathonnu Nunakal, Amal Prasi’s Baaki Vannavar, Pratheesh Prasad’s Normal, Aravind H’s Great Depression, Rarish G’s Vettapattikalum Ottakkarum, Sidharth Siva’s Aanu, Satheesh and Santhosh Babusenan’s Bharthavum Bharyayum Maricha Randu Makkalum, and Priyanandan T R’s Dhabari Kyuruvi will be screened.