Canine heroes honoured at Kochi airport on retirement day
Published: 03rd November 2022
KOCHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Kochi airport bid farewell to its two 10-year-old dogs who retired on Tuesday after meritorious service. Sparky, a Labrador, and Ivan, a Cocker Spaniel, were honoured by airport director C Dinesh Kumar and CISF senior commandant Sunit Sharma at a ceremony.
They were presented with medals in recognition of their service. A traditional “pulling out” ceremony, where officers and CISF personnel pulled a decorated jeep in which the dogs sat on a red carpet, was also held.
Meanwhile, two new dogs Ruby and Julie, who joined the force recently after completing a six-month rigorous training at Dog Training School in Ranchi, were called up on stage and introduced.
Currently, nine dogs are performing duty in several shifts.