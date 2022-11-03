Home Cities Kochi

Canine heroes honoured at Kochi airport on retirement day

Sparky, a Labrador, and Ivan, a Cocker Spaniel, were honoured by airport director C Dinesh Kumar and CISF senior commandant Sunit Sharma at a ceremony.

Sparky and Ivan being honoured during the retirement ceremony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Kochi airport bid farewell to its two 10-year-old dogs who retired on Tuesday after meritorious service. Sparky, a Labrador, and Ivan, a Cocker Spaniel, were honoured by airport director C Dinesh Kumar and CISF senior commandant Sunit Sharma at a ceremony.

They were presented with medals in recognition of their service. A traditional “pulling out” ceremony, where officers and CISF personnel pulled a decorated jeep in which the dogs sat on a red carpet, was also held.

Meanwhile, two new dogs Ruby and Julie, who joined the force recently after completing a six-month rigorous training at Dog Training School in Ranchi, were called up on stage and introduced.
Currently, nine dogs are performing duty in several shifts.

