Honkakus the must-read mysteries for thrill-seekers

KOCHI: ‘Ladybug’, the veteran assassin portrayed by Brad Pitt in his latest movie The Bullet Train, captivated audiences across the globe with his quirkiness and witty sense of humour. But, only a very few are aware that this action comedy thriller is based on the Japanese novel ‘Maria Beetle’ (titled Bullet Train in its UK and US editions) by Kotaro Isaka.

The novel follows several hitmen aboard a Tohoku Shinkansen Hayate train, each on a different mission, interconnected in some way. This propulsive, satirical thriller was a massive bestseller in Japan. Over the past few years, Japanese detective fiction gained more popularity among global readers. From locked-room mysteries and whodunnits to decades-long murder tales and psychological thrillers, Japanese crime literature presents a vast range of subgenres that suits all tastes.

For a mystery lover, nothing gives more happiness than being engrossed in a book that challenges the little grey cells. The bookworm in me was introduced to Japanese detective fiction by a dear friend. And to be honest, being a fan of sleuths like Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot, I was not sure whether it would pique my interest. But, The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino proved me wrong. The plot of how a math geek devises the perfect cover-up to clear his loved one of murder is so ingenious that it will put you on the edge of your seat.

Higashino won numerous awards for the novel, including the 134th Naoki Prize. Notably, the Malayalam movie Drishyam was inspired by it. The Japanese mystery novels (honkaku) of the 20th century and beyond offer some of the finest detective stories ever penned. Authors like Seishi Yokomizo, Soji Shimada, and Masako Togawa created their golden age of honkaku.

Japanese literature vs western literature

While western mystery fiction focuses more on cause and effect, Japanese novels focus more on the emotional aspect. In Japanese detective fiction, the modus operandi and motive behind the crime gather more prominence than the simple quest to find the killer.

In Japan, there is a model of storytelling known as ‘kishotenketsu’ that is structured around four parts. In part one, the characters are introduced, and in part two, the readers are given a broader view of the story. In part three, an unexpected turn of events (twist) occurs and often recontextualises the previous events of the story. And part four is the conclusion.

The key difference is that western storytelling depends on ‘conflict’, while kishotenketsu doesn’t. In some of the best Japanese mysteries, the main character is often introduced only in the middle of the story and instead of trying to do everything alone, the detective often relies on teamwork and the kindness of others.

Here are some of the interesting Japanese novels — all available in English translation — which you can add to your reading list. These mysteries will surely take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions filled with quirky characters, puzzles and mind-blowing endings.

