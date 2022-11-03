Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Youth attempts suicide following students' clash at Maharaja's College

Kamal threatened to attempt suicide demanding permission to meet his brothers who were detained by the police following a clash between KSU and SFI workers at Maharaja's College.

Published: 03rd November 2022

Maharaja's College

Maharaja's College in Kochi (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Putting the police on their toes for hours, a youth climbed over the Thoppumpady Harbour Bridge at Kochi threatening to attempt suicide on Thursday morning. Vehicular traffic on the bridge was thrown out of gear for about two hours following the incident.

Kamal, a native of Fort Kochi, threatened to attempt suicide demanding permission to meet his brothers who were detained by the police following a clash between KSU and SFI workers at Maharaja's College, here, on Wednesday. However, the police somehow pacified him and convinced him to climb down the bridge.

A team of police personnel under DCP S Sasidharan and Fire and Rescue Service officials reached the spot.

Malik, a second-year BA English student and one more KSU activist were taken into custody in connection with the clash at the Maharaja’s College. 

Meanwhile, the college has been closed down 'indefinitely' after students belonging to KSU and SFI clashed with each other on Wednesday. Around 10 students sustained injuries and they were admitted to Ernakulam General Hospital and a private hospital in the city. Four persons have been arrested in this connection.

According to KSU workers, SFI activists assaulted Malik inside the college on Wednesday. KSU unit committee member Mukthar, took Malik who suffered injuries, to General Hospital. When Mukthar went out to buy medicine, he was surrounded and attacked by about 25 SFI workers led by SFI unit secretary Akhil Babu.

SFI district secretary Arjun Babu, area secretary Ashish S Anand, area president Jitin K Johnson, area committee members Raju, Pushpan, Sivanand and others attacked the group including KSU activists Raheez, Robin, Niyaz, Muhsin and Fazil who reached the spot.

The KSU workers who sought initial treatment at the General Hospital were shifted to Indira Gandhi Hospital for further treatment.

KSU activists Niyaz, Robin, Mukhtar, Raheez, Muhsin, Fazil and Henna are currently undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Hospital.

Following the clash, the college authorities suspended the classes indefinitely. Further decisions will be taken in the governing council meeting, which is likely to be held on Monday.

According to the police, violence broke out in the evening near the General Hospital as a continuation of the tension between the SFI and KSU that prevailed on the campus. However, Wednesday’s clash was triggered by a complaint by girl students who alleged that they were verbally abused by some other students. 

The Old Students Association decided to postpone a programme, scheduled for Thursday, to felicitate MV Narayanan, VC of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit.

