Mother of two toddlers traced

The mother of the toddlers, who were taken care of by the officers of the Perumbavoor police station, was traced to Chendamangalam on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd November 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The mother of the toddlers, who were taken care of by the officers of the Perumbavoor police station, was traced to Chendamangalam on Wednesday. The 25-year-old father, who allegedly consumed drugs, arrived with them in a mentally unstable condition at the station on Tuesday.  

The 22-year-old woman was brought to the children’s care home at Pulluvazhy, where the kids have been housed temporarily. The police said she has been directed to take over the children with the consent of the Child Welfare Committee and other authorities. 

A preliminary inquiry found that the family was residing at Kizhakke Imuri under Kodanad police station limits. The man’s wife allegedly abandoned them as she could not tolerate his drug-addicted husband’s behaviour, the police said.

He used to rough her up directing her to go for a job and look after the children. Their home was found locked. The boys, aged one and two, were crying for food. The officers at the station fed and carried them around to make them comfortable.

