Navy to host special children on board warships

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the Navy Day celebrations, the Southern Naval Command will host special children, elderly and school students on board warships, Kochi Naval Station Commander Commodore Deepak Kumar has told mediapersons.

Special children and senior citizens will be provided an opportunity to visit Navy ships and Naval Air Station INS Garuda on November 12, while students will be allowed a visit to the warships on November 14.

The celebrations will end with a Naval Operations demonstration at Rajendra Maidan on December 4. This will be followed by a beating retreat ceremony accomplished by the Indian Naval Band. However, the Navy has discontinued the practice of allowing entry for the public into warships during Navy week due to security reasons, he said.

Ahead of the Navy week, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) conducted social services at an orphanage and a destitute home on Thursday. Amenities will be provided to a home for the needy on Friday.

