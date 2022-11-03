Home Cities Kochi

Navy to host special children on board warships

The celebrations will end with a Naval Operations demonstration at Rajendra Maidan on December 4.

Published: 03rd November 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

INS Trikand of Indian Navy participating in the exercise.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Indian Navy)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the Navy Day celebrations, the Southern Naval Command will host special children, elderly and school students on board warships, Kochi Naval Station Commander Commodore Deepak Kumar has told mediapersons.

Special children and senior citizens will be provided an opportunity to visit Navy ships and Naval Air Station INS Garuda on November 12, while students will be allowed a visit to the warships on November 14. 

The celebrations will end with a Naval Operations demonstration at Rajendra Maidan on December 4. This will be followed by a beating retreat ceremony accomplished by the Indian Naval Band. However, the Navy has discontinued the practice of allowing entry for the public into warships during Navy week due to security reasons, he said. 

Ahead of the Navy week, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) conducted social services at an orphanage and a destitute home on Thursday. Amenities will be provided to a home for the needy on Friday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp