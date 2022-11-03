Home Cities Kochi

Task force deployed to check waste disposal by hotels, clean drains

Suspended licences to be revoked if officials are convinced that measures have been taken

Published: 03rd November 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Youth Congress members on Wednesday besieging Kochi mayor over the repeated waterlogging in city limits | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking a step up from being a mute spectator to the waterlogging issue in the city, Kochi corporation has finally decided to act. It has constituted a rapid task force for immediate response for the next 16 days.

“After issuing closure notices to five hotels on MG Road for disposing of solid waste into the canals despite warnings, a special task force has been deployed to inspect the hotels under corporation limits,” said Sunitha Dixon, public works standing committee chairperson of Kochi Corporation. 

During the August inspection, the corporation had warned hotel owners against dumping solid waste into the canal. This is not the first time that corporation has issued a closure notice to hotels that violate Solid Waste Management Rules, Sunitha said. 

“A few hotels were issued closure notices during an inspection conducted in August. However, the owners’ influence among politicians helped them reopen and function without taking corrective measures,” she added. 

Meanwhile, corporation secretary Babu Abdul Khader said that the suspension of licences of hoteliers will be revoked only after the corporation’s officials are convinced that adequate measures have been taken and they will not repeat the offence. 

“The inspection will continue in the city for the next couple of weeks on MG Road, at Menaka Junction, High Court area, Pothys Junction to TP Canal, and from Town Hall till Kacheripady Junction. Along with the inspection, cleaning of canals has also been initiated on MG Road from Wednesday night,” said an official.
 
Youth Cong besieges mayor 
Youth Congress activists besieged Mayor M Anilkumar over the waterlogging issue in the city at his chamber on Wednesday evening. The activists said that instead of implementing ‘Operation Breakthrough’ project led by the district administration in the city, mayor was busy creating public appearances and publicity stunts on social media. 

If it rains for an hour, major parts of the city, like MG Road, get flooded. Corporation’s failure to clean canals at regular intervals and illegal disposal of solid waste into the canal by hotels, business establishments, and flats have led to waterlogging in the city. 

The Youth Congress workers accused the local body of giving false promises to citizens of Kochi to solve the waterlogging issue, mosquito menace, waste management, and bad condition of roads. The Youth Congress has warned that if the demands raised by them are not addressed immediately, they will come forward with stronger protests.

Youth Congress Ernakulam assembly constituency president Sijo Joseph, state secretary P Y Shahjahan, district secretary Noble Kumar, Muralidharan, Lal Varghese, Sony Panamthanam, and others who led the protest were arrested by the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp