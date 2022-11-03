Task force deployed to check waste disposal by hotels, clean drains

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking a step up from being a mute spectator to the waterlogging issue in the city, Kochi corporation has finally decided to act. It has constituted a rapid task force for immediate response for the next 16 days.

“After issuing closure notices to five hotels on MG Road for disposing of solid waste into the canals despite warnings, a special task force has been deployed to inspect the hotels under corporation limits,” said Sunitha Dixon, public works standing committee chairperson of Kochi Corporation.

During the August inspection, the corporation had warned hotel owners against dumping solid waste into the canal. This is not the first time that corporation has issued a closure notice to hotels that violate Solid Waste Management Rules, Sunitha said.

“A few hotels were issued closure notices during an inspection conducted in August. However, the owners’ influence among politicians helped them reopen and function without taking corrective measures,” she added.

Meanwhile, corporation secretary Babu Abdul Khader said that the suspension of licences of hoteliers will be revoked only after the corporation’s officials are convinced that adequate measures have been taken and they will not repeat the offence.

“The inspection will continue in the city for the next couple of weeks on MG Road, at Menaka Junction, High Court area, Pothys Junction to TP Canal, and from Town Hall till Kacheripady Junction. Along with the inspection, cleaning of canals has also been initiated on MG Road from Wednesday night,” said an official.



Youth Cong besieges mayor

Youth Congress activists besieged Mayor M Anilkumar over the waterlogging issue in the city at his chamber on Wednesday evening. The activists said that instead of implementing ‘Operation Breakthrough’ project led by the district administration in the city, mayor was busy creating public appearances and publicity stunts on social media.

If it rains for an hour, major parts of the city, like MG Road, get flooded. Corporation’s failure to clean canals at regular intervals and illegal disposal of solid waste into the canal by hotels, business establishments, and flats have led to waterlogging in the city.

The Youth Congress workers accused the local body of giving false promises to citizens of Kochi to solve the waterlogging issue, mosquito menace, waste management, and bad condition of roads. The Youth Congress has warned that if the demands raised by them are not addressed immediately, they will come forward with stronger protests.

Youth Congress Ernakulam assembly constituency president Sijo Joseph, state secretary P Y Shahjahan, district secretary Noble Kumar, Muralidharan, Lal Varghese, Sony Panamthanam, and others who led the protest were arrested by the police.

