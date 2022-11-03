Two held for stealing SUV they sold to Kollam native

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a seemingly bizarre incident involving the theft of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) by its own former owner and the car broker, two Perinthalmanna natives were arrested by Elamakkara police. The duo was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by Sarath, who had purchased the pre-owned SUV. The vehicle was stolen from Edappally.

The SUV, went missing on Monday morning when Sarath was having his breakfast at a restaurant. As he emerged from the shop, the SUV which had been parked in front of the shop, was nowhere to be seen. Consequently, he lodged a complaint with Elamakkara police.

The police, who examined the CCTV footage as part of the preliminary probe, came to the conclusion that the theft was carried out by those known to the complainant. “The complainant had bought an UP registered pre-owned SUV from a Perinthalmanna-based seller through a middleman. Though money was paid to the seller, the middleman claimed that he did not receive the money promised to him. Thus the middle man along with the seller decided to take back the car. They used the spare key to open the car and take it back to Malappuram,” an officer said.

Sarath rubbished the claim and said that he had paid the entire amount after buying the car. He did not realise that the car was stolen. “When I bought the car, they did not give me the spare key. When I insisted on it, they assured me that the spare key will be sent by courier. I was surprised to see my car missing. Now, I feel relieved on getting back the vehicle,” he said.

An officer from Elamakkara police station said that the person who sold the car and the middleman were taken into custody. A case was registered under Section 379 and their arrest procedure recorded. Police are also verifying the documents of the vehicle.

“These days several SUVs registered in other states are hitting the second-hand market in Kerala. These SUVs are marketed on social media platforms and there are several youngsters buying them. However, when buying vehicles registered in other states, all the documents and history of the vehicle should be properly checked. Compared to Kerala-registered vehicles, these are cheaper,” the officer added.

