Case against Haryana man for uploading private pics of Kerala woman friend online

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A housewife based in Kochi has landed in trouble after a man she befriended online shared her private photographs on social media platforms. The Kochi police have registered a case against a Haryana man following a complaint from the victim. According to the police, the 25-year-old housewife befriended the accused in January during an online gaming session that is played in pairs.

“They started chatting through Instagram and soon their friendship turned into a love affair. After a while, the accused started insisting her to live with him in Haryana and the woman left her family. The duo was staying at his sister’s house in Haryana. During this period, the man recorded their private moments,” said a police officer.

Later, the woman grew suspicious of the accused person’s behaviour and went back to her husband in Kochi. However, she started receiving calls from the accused asking her to come back to Haryana. As she refused to do it, he threatened to kill the woman and her children. But she did not agree to the demands of the accused.

Following this, the man started defaming the victim through social media. “The man started sending photographs of their private moments to her relatives. He also posted photos and videos of the victim on social media platforms with defamatory messages against the victim,” said the officer.

The police registered a case against the accused under IPC section 354D for stalking, 498 for enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman, 506 for criminal intimidation, Information Technology Act 66(E) for intentionally capturing, publishing and transmitting the image of a private area of any person without consent, section 67(A) publishing or transmitting contents having sexually explicit act and KP Act 120 (o) for causing a nuisance to other persons through anonymous call, letter, writing, message, e-mail or through a messenger.

