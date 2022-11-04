Four held in SFI-KSU clash at Maharaja’s College

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Thursday arrested four persons in connection with the clash between KSU and SFI workers at Maharaja’s College and subsequent attack in front of the General Hospital, Ernakulam, on Wednesday. KSU unit president Athul, Abdul Malik, his acquaintance Hafeez, and SFI worker Anandu were arrested in connection with the incident.

The clash in front of the hospital was the continuation of a fight between the organisations on the college campus. The tussle was triggered by a complaint by some girl students alleging that they were verbally abused by some of the students.

According to the KSU workers, Malik suffered injuries in the clash and was taken by KSU worker Mukhthar to the General Hospital. When Mukhthar went out to buy medicines, about 25 SFI workers led by unit secretary Akhil Babu attacked him. Seeing them beating up Mukhthar, other KSU activists Raheez, Robin, Niyaz, Muhsin and Fazil retaliated. However, the SFI workers attacked them as well. SFI district secretary Arjun Babu, area secretary Ashish S Anand, area president Jitin K Johnson, area committee members Raju, Pushpan, Sivanand and others were involved in the attack.

Meanwhile, SFI workers say that the tussle started after Abdul Malik brought Hafeez, an outsider, to the campus.The KSU workers who sought initial treatment at the General Hospital were shifted to Indira Gandhi Hospital for further treatment.

The college authorities have suspended classes indefinitely. Further drama unfolded on Thursday after Kamal, a native of Fort Kochi and brother of Malik, climbed atop the Thoppumpady Harbour Bridge at Kochi threatening to kill self.

He alleged that the police detained his brother after fabricating a fake case against him. Vehicular movement on the bridge was disrupted for about two hours due to the incident. However, the police somehow pacified and convinced him to climb down the bridge.

