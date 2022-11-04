Home Cities Kochi

Not enough fuel! MVD pulls up private bus

Their act caused trouble not only for the 20 passengers on board but also a big number of motorists on the road.

Published: 04th November 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

An MVD official inspecting the bus at Kaloor on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Not just rash and negligent driving of a vehicle but plying without sufficient fuel too can attract penal action from law enforcement agencies. The Motor Vehicle Department began such a move on Thursday by slapping fine on a private bus, Anzon, that got stuck on the busiest Banerjee Road near Kaloor after it ran out of fuel and caused traffic jam on the busy stretch for nearly an hour.

The bus crew could move the bus only after they filled it with fuel brought from a nearby station. “It was sheer negligence on the part of the bus crew. Their act caused trouble not only for the 20 passengers on board but also a big number of motorists on the road.

Along with rash and negligent driving, a vehicle running without sufficient fuel can be treated as an offence,” said MVI Najeeb K M, who, along with Bharath Chandran K S and Sageer, took action as per the instruction of Deputy Transport Commissioner Shaji Madhavan.

“As per Kerala Motor Vehicles Rule 46, running a public transport with passengers without sufficient fuel is an offence. Even going to the fuel station with passengers during a trip is an offence,” the officer added.
Earlier, the police department had initiated a similar action against a bike rider too, which went viral on social media.

