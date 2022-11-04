S Korea expresses interest in investing in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: South Korea has expressed interest in investing in healthcare, food processing, electronics, renewable energy, infrastructure and tourism sectors in Kerala, and bringing Korean companies to the state. A high-level South Korean delegation led by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Korean Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) visited Kochi and met Industries Minister P Rajeeve and KSIDC chairman Paul Antony.

The delegation comprises heads of South Korea’s apex trade and industry organisations. The visit is to explore the possibilities of investment and collaborations in various sectors. The delegation also met representatives of various trade and industry and key officials.

Both sides discussed economic and bilateral cooperation between Korea and the Kerala government. The Korean delegation felt that Korean companies have huge investment potential in electronics, mobile technology, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and medical devices sectors in Kerala.

They also agreed that several sectors such as renewable energy, power, agro and food processing and tourism might be opportunities for collaboration between Korean companies and Kerala.

