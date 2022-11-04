Home Cities Kochi

Trekkers’ paradise that offers a breathtaking view 

The Calvary Mount is a must-visit vantage viewpoint in Idukki. With a breathtaking stunning aerial view of the reservoir and the forest and hills which surrounds it, the spot is ideal for nature lover

Published: 04th November 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Calvary Mount is a must-visit vantage viewpoint in Idukki. With a breathtaking stunning aerial view of the reservoir and the forest and hills which surrounds it, the spot is ideal for nature lovers.
Situated at a distance of 10km from the Idukki Bus Stand, it is also known as Kalvari Mount/Kalliyanathandu. 

The hillock, which has a steep slope, offers a fascinating experience for trekkers as they get to explore the raw nature tucked inside the wild. The spot has a very generous view of the wild and hordes of elephants often give a memorable experience for visitors. 

It is advised to climb the mountain only on foot, as the road is slippery and rugged. Those coming in SUVs can drive up the hill and there is enough parking space at the top. There are two cottages at the foothills of the mountain that are managed by the forest department, where the visitors can stay for the night.

According to range officer Kannan S of the Ayyappancoil Range Office, Calvary Mount is one of the most visited spots by people visiting Idukki. “It’s located en route to Munnar and Idukki, and we get an average of 50,000 visitors a year. The demand for cottages is always high,” says Kannan. 

He said the Forest Department is planning to give more promotions for the spot.  “We have plans to scale up infrastructure to ensure the safety of the visitors. Fencing is required at the viewpoint. More toilets would be constructed and also we plan to construct two more cottages,” he adds. 

Located near Thankamani Junction on Thodupuzha - Puliyanmala highway, It is one of the most scenic places that one must visit during the Idukki trip. Run and managed by the forest department, Calvary Mount is one of the trending eco-tourist spots in Idukki. The forest department collects Rs 20 as a fee for entering the spot. The cottages which accommodate up to two adults can be booked for Rs 2,500. The eco-tourist spot generates a revenue of around Rs 35 lakh every year. 

The mountain peak is also a popular Christian pilgrimage site. During Lent, devotees lead a procession up the hillock.

Distance From Kochi: 112.4km

How to reach?
10km from the Idukki Bus Stand. Can hire bus or cab to reach the location

Nearby attractions 

  • Idukki Dam
  • Ramakkalmedu
  • Cheruthoni Dam
  • Hill View Park
  • Anchuruli Waterfalls

Where to stay

  • Calvary Mount Wild Home’s
  • Hippie Holidays Homestay and Resort
  • Meghamala Resorts
  • Green Hill Estate
  • Kalarickal Heritage Bungalow, Thekkady
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp