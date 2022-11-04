Trekkers’ paradise that offers a breathtaking view 

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Calvary Mount is a must-visit vantage viewpoint in Idukki. With a breathtaking stunning aerial view of the reservoir and the forest and hills which surrounds it, the spot is ideal for nature lovers.

Situated at a distance of 10km from the Idukki Bus Stand, it is also known as Kalvari Mount/Kalliyanathandu.

The hillock, which has a steep slope, offers a fascinating experience for trekkers as they get to explore the raw nature tucked inside the wild. The spot has a very generous view of the wild and hordes of elephants often give a memorable experience for visitors.

It is advised to climb the mountain only on foot, as the road is slippery and rugged. Those coming in SUVs can drive up the hill and there is enough parking space at the top. There are two cottages at the foothills of the mountain that are managed by the forest department, where the visitors can stay for the night.

According to range officer Kannan S of the Ayyappancoil Range Office, Calvary Mount is one of the most visited spots by people visiting Idukki. “It’s located en route to Munnar and Idukki, and we get an average of 50,000 visitors a year. The demand for cottages is always high,” says Kannan.

He said the Forest Department is planning to give more promotions for the spot. “We have plans to scale up infrastructure to ensure the safety of the visitors. Fencing is required at the viewpoint. More toilets would be constructed and also we plan to construct two more cottages,” he adds.

Located near Thankamani Junction on Thodupuzha - Puliyanmala highway, It is one of the most scenic places that one must visit during the Idukki trip. Run and managed by the forest department, Calvary Mount is one of the trending eco-tourist spots in Idukki. The forest department collects Rs 20 as a fee for entering the spot. The cottages which accommodate up to two adults can be booked for Rs 2,500. The eco-tourist spot generates a revenue of around Rs 35 lakh every year.

The mountain peak is also a popular Christian pilgrimage site. During Lent, devotees lead a procession up the hillock.

Distance From Kochi: 112.4km

How to reach?

10km from the Idukki Bus Stand. Can hire bus or cab to reach the location

Nearby attractions

Idukki Dam

Ramakkalmedu

Cheruthoni Dam

Hill View Park

Anchuruli Waterfalls

Where to stay

Calvary Mount Wild Home’s

Hippie Holidays Homestay and Resort

Meghamala Resorts

Green Hill Estate

Kalarickal Heritage Bungalow, Thekkady

