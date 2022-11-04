Urban mobility conference and exhibition from Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 15th Urban Mobility Conference and Exhibition will be held at the Grand Hyatt hotel from November 4 to 6. Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will jointly inaugurate the event. It will bring together international experts, technology and service providers, and policy makers in the urban transport sector under one roof.

This year, the Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference & Expo will focus on the theme “Azadi@75: Sustainable Aatma Nirbhar Urban Mobility.” It will emphasise designing and implementing efficient, high-quality, and sustainable transport systems in cities.

The primary objective of the conference is to disseminate information to the cities. The conference will provide an opportunity to interact with other professionals, technology providers and service providers, both domestic and international, so that the delegates can carry home ideas to develop their urban transportation along a sustainable path.

