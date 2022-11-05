Get well soon

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With inbound travel yet to pick up to the pre-pandemic levels, the wellness tourism sector in Kerala the prime Ayurveda destination in India remains unwell. Industry insiders say the gloom is worrisome, as Ayurveda and wellness tourism contribute to 70 to 80 per cent of the tourism sector’s foreign exchange revenue.

Some number-crunching

The overall dip has been a huge blow. Kerala’s forex earnings from tourism in the 2020 fiscal amounted to just Rs 2,799.85 crore. In 2019, the figure stood at Rs 10,271.06 crore.

It is well-known that the tourism sector makes a significant contribution to the state’s economy -- in 2019, the total turnover was Rs 45,019 crore. In that fiscal, Kerala had received over 11.9 lakh foreign and 1.8 crore domestic tourists.

It was a golden period with foreign and domestic footfall registering an annual growth of 8.52 per cent and 17.81 per cent, respectively. The growth story, however, was brutally cut short by Covid-19. Kerala’s tourism industry recorded a loss of Rs 20,000 crore in the 2020-21 fiscal. By April 2020, foreign arrivals hit the nadir.

In the first six months of 2021, when there were brief flickers of hope, about 16,000 foreign tourists landed in Kerala. This was about three lakh less than the first six months of 2020.

War ravages hopes

According to industry experts, e-visa tightening by the Union government and the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war have delivered another blow to the sector’s hopes for a revival.

Skyrocketing flight charges across the globe are another impediment. “Earlier, a person travelling from Europe had to spend 700 to 800 euros on a ticket, but now the travel cost has gone up to 2,700-3,000 euros. This has prompted many tourists to postpone their trips to Kerala,” says Ayurveda Promotion Society president Sajeev Kurup.

Kerala is home to at least 120 premium establishments including traditional Ayurveda centres and holiday resorts that offer wellness packages for tourists. “The arrival of foreign tourists for medical tourism has become negligible,” adds Sajeev. “Ukraine and Russia are our major clients. They come down to Kerala just for Ayurveda and wellness treatments. The war has come as a bolt from the blue for many of us, as we were desperately hoping for a revival this tourism season.”

Sajeev notes that the established players have scaled down their operations, and those having liabilities are struggling to stay afloat. Many in the industry urge the state government to step in. “The airports in the state have a key role to play in tourism promotion,” says Rajesh P R, an inbound tourist guide.

“Cochin International Airport Ltd and the Adani group (Thiruvananthapuram airport) should initiate efforts to bring in more airlines. The state government should slash the huge tax it levies on aviation fuel. Air India can also help by operating cheaper flights so that more foreign tourists arrive in India.”

Sajeev accuses the Union government, too, of “neglecting” the tourism industry. “The home ministry handles e-visas. Some restrictions are yet to be lifted,” he adds.

Rising rivals

Tourism industry stakeholders are worried about countries such as Thailand and Sri Lanka emerging as Ayurveda and wellness destinations. “There is an Ayush department in Kerala, but it seems inactive,” highlights Sajeev. “A Global Ayurveda Fest is set to be held in Goa this month, and there is no serious representation from Kerala. It’s really unfortunate that we are not doing any aggressive promotions.”

Domestic boost

The only silver lining amid the pall of gloom is the rise in domestic tourists seeking wellness packages.

About 87 lakh domestic tourists visited Kerala until July this year, compared with 1.8 crore in all of 2019. That is a decent comeback, say industry insiders.

They also note that the domestic demand for Ayurveda rejuvenation therapies has considerably gone up, probably because more Indians have started paying attention to wellness after the pandemic nightmare.

“Unlike previous years, we are getting a large number of domestic clients. This is a new trend,” says Jaya Chithra, corporate general manager (operations) of Somatheeram Ayurveda Resort in Kovalam.

“Earlier 85 per cent of our clients were foreign tourists. Now many domestic tourists are taking up wellness tourism. We are offering a slew of packages, post-Covid treatment which includes immunisation therapy, respiratory strengthening, and detox. We have doctors assessing the treatment required for the clients and suggesting packages accordingly.”

Jaya, however, says the domestic boost is insufficient to negate the dip in foreign footfall. “Many of our clients are from Russia, Ukraine, other European countries and Kazakhstan,” she says. “Occupancy at our resorts is almost full, but things have not gone back to pre-Covid times. I believe it will take another year for that to happen.”

‘Treating’ out of the box

In an effort to promote medical tourism, many players in the sector are coming up with innovative ideas to woo tourists. For instance, Aster Medcity, a key player promoting medical tourism, has launched what it calls the “world’s first health check aboard a houseboat”. The Kochi-based hospital offers ‘check-up’ boat rides on the Periyar, for foreign as well as domestic tourists. “The introduction of houseboat travel will enhance the medical tourism experience of those seeking treatment here,’’ says Farhan Yasin, regional director of Aster Hospitals, Kerala & Oman Cluster.

KOCHI: With inbound travel yet to pick up to the pre-pandemic levels, the wellness tourism sector in Kerala the prime Ayurveda destination in India remains unwell. Industry insiders say the gloom is worrisome, as Ayurveda and wellness tourism contribute to 70 to 80 per cent of the tourism sector’s foreign exchange revenue. Some number-crunching The overall dip has been a huge blow. Kerala’s forex earnings from tourism in the 2020 fiscal amounted to just Rs 2,799.85 crore. In 2019, the figure stood at Rs 10,271.06 crore. It is well-known that the tourism sector makes a significant contribution to the state’s economy -- in 2019, the total turnover was Rs 45,019 crore. In that fiscal, Kerala had received over 11.9 lakh foreign and 1.8 crore domestic tourists. It was a golden period with foreign and domestic footfall registering an annual growth of 8.52 per cent and 17.81 per cent, respectively. The growth story, however, was brutally cut short by Covid-19. Kerala’s tourism industry recorded a loss of Rs 20,000 crore in the 2020-21 fiscal. By April 2020, foreign arrivals hit the nadir. In the first six months of 2021, when there were brief flickers of hope, about 16,000 foreign tourists landed in Kerala. This was about three lakh less than the first six months of 2020. War ravages hopes According to industry experts, e-visa tightening by the Union government and the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war have delivered another blow to the sector’s hopes for a revival. Skyrocketing flight charges across the globe are another impediment. “Earlier, a person travelling from Europe had to spend 700 to 800 euros on a ticket, but now the travel cost has gone up to 2,700-3,000 euros. This has prompted many tourists to postpone their trips to Kerala,” says Ayurveda Promotion Society president Sajeev Kurup. Kerala is home to at least 120 premium establishments including traditional Ayurveda centres and holiday resorts that offer wellness packages for tourists. “The arrival of foreign tourists for medical tourism has become negligible,” adds Sajeev. “Ukraine and Russia are our major clients. They come down to Kerala just for Ayurveda and wellness treatments. The war has come as a bolt from the blue for many of us, as we were desperately hoping for a revival this tourism season.” Sajeev notes that the established players have scaled down their operations, and those having liabilities are struggling to stay afloat. Many in the industry urge the state government to step in. “The airports in the state have a key role to play in tourism promotion,” says Rajesh P R, an inbound tourist guide. “Cochin International Airport Ltd and the Adani group (Thiruvananthapuram airport) should initiate efforts to bring in more airlines. The state government should slash the huge tax it levies on aviation fuel. Air India can also help by operating cheaper flights so that more foreign tourists arrive in India.” Sajeev accuses the Union government, too, of “neglecting” the tourism industry. “The home ministry handles e-visas. Some restrictions are yet to be lifted,” he adds. Rising rivals Tourism industry stakeholders are worried about countries such as Thailand and Sri Lanka emerging as Ayurveda and wellness destinations. “There is an Ayush department in Kerala, but it seems inactive,” highlights Sajeev. “A Global Ayurveda Fest is set to be held in Goa this month, and there is no serious representation from Kerala. It’s really unfortunate that we are not doing any aggressive promotions.” Domestic boost The only silver lining amid the pall of gloom is the rise in domestic tourists seeking wellness packages. About 87 lakh domestic tourists visited Kerala until July this year, compared with 1.8 crore in all of 2019. That is a decent comeback, say industry insiders. They also note that the domestic demand for Ayurveda rejuvenation therapies has considerably gone up, probably because more Indians have started paying attention to wellness after the pandemic nightmare. “Unlike previous years, we are getting a large number of domestic clients. This is a new trend,” says Jaya Chithra, corporate general manager (operations) of Somatheeram Ayurveda Resort in Kovalam. “Earlier 85 per cent of our clients were foreign tourists. Now many domestic tourists are taking up wellness tourism. We are offering a slew of packages, post-Covid treatment which includes immunisation therapy, respiratory strengthening, and detox. We have doctors assessing the treatment required for the clients and suggesting packages accordingly.” Jaya, however, says the domestic boost is insufficient to negate the dip in foreign footfall. “Many of our clients are from Russia, Ukraine, other European countries and Kazakhstan,” she says. “Occupancy at our resorts is almost full, but things have not gone back to pre-Covid times. I believe it will take another year for that to happen.” ‘Treating’ out of the box In an effort to promote medical tourism, many players in the sector are coming up with innovative ideas to woo tourists. For instance, Aster Medcity, a key player promoting medical tourism, has launched what it calls the “world’s first health check aboard a houseboat”. The Kochi-based hospital offers ‘check-up’ boat rides on the Periyar, for foreign as well as domestic tourists. “The introduction of houseboat travel will enhance the medical tourism experience of those seeking treatment here,’’ says Farhan Yasin, regional director of Aster Hospitals, Kerala & Oman Cluster.