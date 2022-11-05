Home Cities Kochi

Kerala conducting study on Water Metro in Kollam, Alappuzha: Pinarayi

He was speaking after inaugurating the 15th Urban Mobility India Conference and Exhibition virtually along with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

Published: 05th November 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief  Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the state government was keen on transforming the public transport system in the entire state and stressed the need to make it equitable, affordable and sustainable. “Kochi Water Metro is a unique project and we are conducting a study in this regard in the  districts of Kollam and Alappuzha,” said Pinarayi. He also said electric buses will be introduced into the KSRTC fleet in the coming months, replacing those running on internal combustion engine.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 15th Urban Mobility India Conference and Exhibition virtually along with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. ‘’Kerala is the second most urbanised state with 47.7% of our population living in urban areas. Though we are second in urbanisation, the difference between urban and rural is narrow here,’’ he said.

“As far as Kerala is concerned, we are committed to preparing a complete master plan for all our cities by 2026. It will be a sustainable and resilient city development plan and we intend to do it in consultation with the best urban planners and experts available in the country,’’ Pinarayi said.

The three-day conference is organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in collaboration with the state government.Senior officials from the central and state governments, policymakers, managing directors of metro rail companies and chief executives of transport undertakings participated in the event.

Speaking about the rapid progress of Indian Metro lines in the global context, Puri said that as of September 2022, 810 km of the metro line were operational in 20 cities, and a network of more than 980 km and the Regional Rapid Transit System is under construction in 27 cities. “At present, India is ranked the fifth-largest metro network in the world and we would soon overtake economies such as Japan and South Korea to have the third-largest network,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Water Metro Kollam Alappuzha
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp