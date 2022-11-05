Kerala police chief Anil Kant reviews functioning of Kochi cops

By Express News Service

KOCHI: State police chief (SPC) Anil Kant on Friday took part in a mini marathon titled ‘Run with SPC’ as part of an anti-drug campaign in the city. City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju and Deputy Police Commissioner S Sasidharan also participated in the run.

Several fitness enthusiasts too took part in the 3-km run between AR camp and Foreshore Road. The state police are carrying out campaigns in the state against drugs following the spike in the number of narcotic cases.Anil Kant also examined the functioning of the Kochi city police. The DGP interacted with the public during a meeting with residents’ associations. He also visited the Emergency Response Support System and the Intelligent Traffic Management System in the city.

KOCHI: State police chief (SPC) Anil Kant on Friday took part in a mini marathon titled ‘Run with SPC’ as part of an anti-drug campaign in the city. City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju and Deputy Police Commissioner S Sasidharan also participated in the run. Several fitness enthusiasts too took part in the 3-km run between AR camp and Foreshore Road. The state police are carrying out campaigns in the state against drugs following the spike in the number of narcotic cases.Anil Kant also examined the functioning of the Kochi city police. The DGP interacted with the public during a meeting with residents’ associations. He also visited the Emergency Response Support System and the Intelligent Traffic Management System in the city.