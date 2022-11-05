Home Cities Kochi

Kerala police chief Anil Kant reviews functioning of Kochi cops

The DGP  interacted with the public during a meeting with residents’ associations.

Published: 05th November 2022 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: State police chief (SPC) Anil Kant on Friday took part in a mini marathon titled ‘Run with SPC’ as part of an anti-drug campaign in the city. City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju and Deputy Police Commissioner S Sasidharan also participated in the run.

Several fitness enthusiasts too took part in the 3-km run between AR camp and Foreshore Road. The state police are carrying out campaigns in the state against drugs following the spike in the number of narcotic cases.Anil Kant also examined the functioning of the Kochi city police. The DGP  interacted with the public during a meeting with residents’ associations. He also visited the Emergency Response Support System and the Intelligent Traffic Management System in the city. 

