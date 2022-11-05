Home Cities Kochi

Rs 691 crore spent on Kochi Smart City Mission: Hardeep Singh Puri

He said the project was successfully implemented despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Published: 05th November 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 04:46 AM

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addressing the media at the Urban Mobility India Conference and Exhibition 2022 in Kochi | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said Rs 691 crore has been spent on Kochi Smart City Mission project so far. More than 27 projects have been completed under the Kochi Smart Mission project worth Rs 1,385 crore, said Puri.

He said the project was successfully implemented despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic. “Nearly 50% of the population will be living in urban areas  by 2047, as the expansion of urban mobility was imperative for India to become a developed country by then.” “Therefore, a roadmap must be prepared to achieve the desired level of development in urban transport,” Singh added.

He also said India is set to achieve 20% biofuel blending within the next two years, as opposed to the 2030 target for achieving the same. “10% biofuel blending resulted in savings of Rs 40,000 crore for the country last year.”

