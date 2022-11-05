Home Cities Kochi

Splashes of human life, nature in watercolour

Shades of human life and nature make a splash on one’s mind as one appreciates the ongoing ‘Survival of the Fittest’ exhibition at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi.  

Published: 05th November 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Shades of human life and nature make a splash on one’s mind as one appreciates the ongoing ‘Survival of the Fittest’ exhibition at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi.  

“The works are all about life, and lives,” says artist Sunil Linus De, who has displayed over 80 paintings using watercolour. “The paintings are relatable; instances or situations that people see in their daily lives.”
Sunil, notably, is among the five Indian artists who were featured in American book ‘International Watercolour Artists’.

Sunil, who is hosting his 11th solo exhibition, notes the watercolour medium is “difficult to work”. Many artists, he adds, are hesitant to work with this medium because a small mistake can spoil the whole work. 
The exhibition will conclude on November 6. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp