Splashes of human life, nature in watercolour

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Shades of human life and nature make a splash on one’s mind as one appreciates the ongoing ‘Survival of the Fittest’ exhibition at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi.

“The works are all about life, and lives,” says artist Sunil Linus De, who has displayed over 80 paintings using watercolour. “The paintings are relatable; instances or situations that people see in their daily lives.”

Sunil, notably, is among the five Indian artists who were featured in American book ‘International Watercolour Artists’.

Sunil, who is hosting his 11th solo exhibition, notes the watercolour medium is “difficult to work”. Many artists, he adds, are hesitant to work with this medium because a small mistake can spoil the whole work.

The exhibition will conclude on November 6.

