Suicide bid: Mother pushes girls off second floor, jumps

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A woman and her two daughters fell from the second floor of their house near Kombara junction in the city on Friday morning. The police suspect the woman attempted to die by suicide after pushing her 12 and nine-year-old daughters.

The three have been admitted to a private hospital in the city. “The condition of the elder daughter is critical and she is on ventilator support while the younger one is in ICU,” said a police officer. The incident occurred around 10.30am on Friday. The police said the woman, residing at Vaduthala, reached her house at Choolakkaparambu in the morning.

A Kerala Water Authority staffer, who reached there to record water meter reading, found the woman and daughter slying on the ground in a pool of blood. He alerted the local residents nearby and rushed the trio to the hospital by car. The Central Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

