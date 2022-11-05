Home Cities Kochi

Suicide bid: Mother pushes girls off second floor, jumps

The three have been admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Published: 05th November 2022 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

death, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A woman and her two daughters fell from the second floor of their house near Kombara junction in the city on Friday morning. The police suspect the woman attempted to die by suicide after pushing her 12 and nine-year-old daughters.

The three have been admitted to a private hospital in the city. “The condition of the elder daughter is critical and she is on ventilator support while the younger one is in ICU,” said a police officer. The incident occurred around 10.30am on Friday. The police said the woman, residing at Vaduthala, reached her house at Choolakkaparambu in the morning. 

A Kerala Water Authority staffer, who reached there to record water meter reading, found the woman and daughter slying on the ground in a pool of blood. He alerted the local residents nearby and rushed the trio to the hospital by car. The Central Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp