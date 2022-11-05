Warning! The fish on your plate may be stale

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Love eating fish? Beware. The fish you are buying from various stalls and markets in Kochi may be older than six months. Officials from the food safety department made the shocking revelation in surprise inspections at several fish stalls in the district. The stalls had stocked on rotten fish caught two to six months ago, inside the temporary cold storage. The department seized 883kg of rotten fish from Thoppumpady, Varappuzha, Palluruthy and Aluva markets in the past three days alone as part of ‘Operation Mathsya.’

Around 217kg of completely decayed fish was seized in the raid at Palluruthy on Friday. Earlier, around 435kg of stale stock was seized from Thoppumpady on Tuesday, while nearly 230kg of rotten fish was recovered from the Varapuzha and Aluva markets. Food safety officers Nimisha Bhasker, Shamsiya M N, Vimala and others carried out the raids.

“The fish that we seized were chopped into pieces and being sold to customers. This would prevent buyers from realising that the stock was old. They would come to know the truth only after tasting it,” said Shamsiya, adding, “It’s hard to believe that the fish we seized in the last 2-3 days are nearly six months old.”

The team also found high ammonia content in the seized stock. However, it did not detect any formalin.

“We have registered a case and slapped fine up to Rs 1 lakh on erring fish stall owners. The drive will be conducted across the district in the coming days. People should be very careful while buying such kinds of fish,” Shamsiya said.

