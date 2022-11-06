DGP Anil Kant lauds Ernakulam rural police, gives away awards to officers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: State police chief Anil Kant reviewed the functioning of Ernakulam Rural police during his visit to the rural district police headquarters in Aluva on Saturday. Anil Kant interacted with the officials during the review meeting.

ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, South Zone IG P Prakash, Ernakulam Range DIG Neeraj Kumar Gupta, district superintendent of police Vivek Kumar, additional SP T Biji George, Special Branch DySP Shaju K Varghese, and others spoke. The DGP expressed satisfaction with the functioning of the rural police. The state police chief distributed awards to officers who have rendered distinguished service in the rural district.

Kuruppampadi Inspector M K Sajeevan, senior civil police officer Anish Kuriakose, and CPO M M Sudheer were bestowed awards for arresting notorious thief, Jose Mathew, aka ‘Bermuda Thief,’ while Kunnathunad Inspector V P Sudheesh, ASI A K Raju, SCPOs Abdul Manaf, T A Afzal, and K A Subeer were awarded for arresting the accused in the case of abducting a businessman, Raghu, to Tamil Nadu, by tracking his mobile number. SPC also handed over awards to inspector R Ranjith of Perumbavoor police station, Kodanad SHO P J Kuriakose who provided care to the two toddlers and their father who arrived at the police station with two kids under the influence of drugs.

Awards were also presented to Narcotics DySP P P Shams, and P M Nisha on behalf of the pink patrolling team, inspector A L Yesudas for conducting an anti-drug campaign in Munambam police limits and P V Ashwin who rescued a child from drowning in Periyar at Moolampilly.

