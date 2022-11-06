Home Cities Kochi

DGP Anil Kant lauds Ernakulam rural police, gives away awards to officers

The state police chief distributed awards to officers who have rendered distinguished service in the rural district. 

Published: 06th November 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala DGP Anil Kant

Kerala DGP Anil Kant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: State police chief Anil Kant reviewed the functioning of Ernakulam Rural police during his visit to the rural district police headquarters in Aluva on Saturday. Anil Kant interacted with the officials during the review meeting.

ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, South Zone IG P Prakash, Ernakulam Range DIG Neeraj Kumar Gupta, district superintendent of police Vivek Kumar, additional SP T Biji George, Special Branch DySP Shaju K Varghese, and others spoke. The DGP expressed satisfaction with the functioning of the rural police. The state police chief distributed awards to officers who have rendered distinguished service in the rural district. 

Kuruppampadi Inspector M K Sajeevan, senior civil police officer Anish Kuriakose, and CPO M M Sudheer were bestowed awards for arresting notorious thief, Jose Mathew, aka ‘Bermuda Thief,’ while Kunnathunad Inspector V P Sudheesh, ASI A K Raju, SCPOs Abdul Manaf, T A Afzal, and K A Subeer were awarded for arresting the accused in the case of abducting a businessman, Raghu, to Tamil Nadu, by tracking his mobile number. SPC also handed over awards to inspector R Ranjith of Perumbavoor police station, Kodanad SHO P J Kuriakose who provided care to the two toddlers and their father who arrived at the police station with two kids under the influence of drugs.

Awards were also presented to Narcotics DySP P P Shams, and P M Nisha on behalf of the pink patrolling team, inspector A L Yesudas for conducting an anti-drug campaign in Munambam police limits and P V Ashwin who rescued a child from drowning in Periyar at Moolampilly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Kant
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp