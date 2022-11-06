Home Cities Kochi

Kochi to host 18th int’l telemedicine conference

The conference is held in collaboration with government agencies, private organisations, and national and international professional societies.

Published: 06th November 2022

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 18th edition of the International Telemedicine Conference, organised by the Telemedicine Society of India (TSI) with its Kerala chapter, will be held at Amrita Hospital, Kochi, from November 10 to 12.

ISRO chairman S Somanath will be the chief guest of the inaugural function of TELEMEDICON 2022. He will deliberate on how the latest technologies will improve telemedicine facilities in our country.

The conference is held in collaboration with government agencies, private organisations, and national and international professional societies. The theme of the event is ‘strengthening health systems through sustainable telemedicine and digital health’.

Scientific sessions on topics like space telemedicine programmes, telehealth tourism, AI-based telehealth systems, telehomecare, IOMT, AR, and VR will held as part of the programme.

