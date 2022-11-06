Poor upkeep of Ernakulathappan ground: Kerala HC initiates case suo motu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking note of the pathetic condition of Ernakulathappan ground, where many exhibitions and cultural programmes are being hosted, the Kerala High Court has initiated a suo motu case. A Division Bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajith Kumar initiated the proceedings based on a complaint citing the pitiable state of the ground following dumping of waste.

The bench had appointed advocate Praveen H as advocate commissioner and directed him to ascertain the condition of the ground. In the report, the advocate commissioner stated that in the central portion of the ground, a huge mango tree is situated. Plastic and other waste materials are dumped there. He produced a photograph of the area before the court. He added that at the centre of the ground and on the eastern side of the mango tree, some plastic waste has been dumped.

On the south-eastern portion of the ground towards its end, a few red laterite stones are placed. It is learned that the space is being used by children for playing cricket. The report also pointed out that some cut-down branches were seen near the huge East Indian Walnut Tree. It was informed that those are branches of the banyan tree situated on the eastern side of the temple and it was cut down for renovating “Kulappura Malika.” Beneath the tree and on its southern side, waste materials are being burned, stated the report.

The bench directed the standing counsel for Cochin Devaswom Board to get an explanation from the assistant commissioner, and also the devaswom officer for not properly maintaining the ground. The court adjourned the hearing on November 8.

