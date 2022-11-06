Renovation work of temple sanctum sanctorum begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The work on the renovation of the sanctum sanctorum of Sree Dharma Sastha Temple at Edakkattil in Aluva with brass wrapping started on Saturday under the aegis of Kidangassery Viswanath Embranthiri. A large number of devotees thronged the temple to witness the event. Temple president Radhakrishnan Pillai P and secretary P Rajendran also attended the ceremony.

