SFI-KSU clash: Classes to resume at Maharaja’s College from Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The classes at Ernakulam Maharaja’s College which was closed down indefinitely following a clash between SFI and KSU workers will resume from Monday. The decision was taken at an all-party meeting held on Saturday. College authorities said that no student will be allowed to stay on the college campus after 6 pm. The internal exam which was slated to be held on the closed days will be conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, said Principal V S Joy. Those staying illegally in the college hostel without taking admission will be evicted. If required, the hostel advisory committee can seek the help of the police for this.

No events will be allowed in the centre circle of the college during academic hours. If the programme is to be held during non-teaching hours, the application must be submitted at least four days in advance, said college authorities. The principal will give permission for the programme based on the report of the disciplinary committee.

Meanwhile, it was decided that after the completion of the construction of the college auditorium, the programmes of the college union will be held during class time if required. This will be approved as per the recommendation of the staff advisor. Posters and banners of various organisations placed at the gate in such a way covering the name of the college will no longer be allowed.

The all-party meeting has decided to remove the existing posters and banners.

The decisions were accepted by the student representatives who participated in the all-party meeting. Besides college authorities, representatives of PTA, city police and representatives of SFI, KSU, MSF and Fraternity Movement also took part.

The college was closed down ‘indefinitely’ after students belonging to KSU and SFI clashed with each other on Wednesday. Around 10 students sustained injuries and they were admitted to Ernakulam General Hospital and a private hospital in the city. Four persons were arrested in this connection. The college authorities said that exemplary action will be initiated against the students involved in the clash based on the complaints.

KOCHI: The classes at Ernakulam Maharaja’s College which was closed down indefinitely following a clash between SFI and KSU workers will resume from Monday. The decision was taken at an all-party meeting held on Saturday. College authorities said that no student will be allowed to stay on the college campus after 6 pm. The internal exam which was slated to be held on the closed days will be conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, said Principal V S Joy. Those staying illegally in the college hostel without taking admission will be evicted. If required, the hostel advisory committee can seek the help of the police for this. No events will be allowed in the centre circle of the college during academic hours. If the programme is to be held during non-teaching hours, the application must be submitted at least four days in advance, said college authorities. The principal will give permission for the programme based on the report of the disciplinary committee. Meanwhile, it was decided that after the completion of the construction of the college auditorium, the programmes of the college union will be held during class time if required. This will be approved as per the recommendation of the staff advisor. Posters and banners of various organisations placed at the gate in such a way covering the name of the college will no longer be allowed. The all-party meeting has decided to remove the existing posters and banners. The decisions were accepted by the student representatives who participated in the all-party meeting. Besides college authorities, representatives of PTA, city police and representatives of SFI, KSU, MSF and Fraternity Movement also took part. The college was closed down ‘indefinitely’ after students belonging to KSU and SFI clashed with each other on Wednesday. Around 10 students sustained injuries and they were admitted to Ernakulam General Hospital and a private hospital in the city. Four persons were arrested in this connection. The college authorities said that exemplary action will be initiated against the students involved in the clash based on the complaints.