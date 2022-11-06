Home Cities Kochi

SFI-KSU clash: Classes to resume at Maharaja’s College from Monday

The principal will give permission for the programme based on the report of the disciplinary committee.

Published: 06th November 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The classes at Ernakulam Maharaja’s College which was closed down indefinitely following a clash between SFI and KSU workers will resume from Monday. The decision was taken at an all-party meeting held on Saturday. College authorities said that no student will be allowed to stay on the college campus after 6 pm. The internal exam which was slated to be held on the closed days will be conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, said Principal V S Joy. Those staying illegally in the college hostel without taking admission will be evicted. If required, the hostel advisory committee can seek the help of the police for this.

No events will be allowed in the centre circle of the college during academic hours. If the programme is to be held during non-teaching hours, the application must be submitted at least four days in advance, said college authorities. The principal will give permission for the programme based on the report of the disciplinary committee.

Meanwhile, it was decided that after the completion of the construction of the college auditorium, the programmes of the college union will be held during class time if required. This will be approved as per the recommendation of the staff advisor. Posters and banners of various organisations placed at the gate in such a way covering the name of the college will no longer be allowed.
The all-party meeting has decided to remove the existing posters and banners.

The decisions were accepted by the student representatives who participated in the all-party meeting. Besides college authorities, representatives of PTA, city police and representatives of SFI, KSU, MSF and Fraternity Movement also took part.

The college was closed down ‘indefinitely’ after students belonging to KSU and SFI clashed with each other on Wednesday. Around 10 students sustained injuries and they were admitted to Ernakulam General Hospital and a private hospital in the city. Four persons were arrested in this connection. The college authorities said that exemplary action will be initiated against the students involved in the clash based on the complaints.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SFI Maharaja’s College KSU
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp