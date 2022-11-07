Migrant cheats Kerala man with fake gold, probe on

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have started tracing three persons who allegedly duped a Kuttamangalam native by giving a gold-coloured metal piece claiming it to be a gold bar. The incident took place inEnanaloor panchayat and Pothanikad police have registered a case and launched probe.

The police said the 41-year-old victim was lured by Assam native Ali who promised to provide a gold bar at a cheap price. Ali was staying and working in the Enanalloor area. “Ali approached the victim claiming that he knows people who can supply high-quality gold at a very cheap price. He said the gold is received at a cheap price as it is an illegal business and warned the victim not to disclose it to anyone else,” an officer said.

Thus, the deal was struck and two unidentified persons who claimed to be friends of Ali met the victim at Chirapady near Enanalloor on October 31 at 7pm. “They handed over to the victim a metal bar claiming to be made of gold weighing around 200g and took Rs 4 lakh in return. However, after returning home when the victim examined the bar, it was revealed that the bar was fake and was painted in a colour similar to gold,” a police official.

Though, the victim attempted to contact Ali he was not available on phone. It was on November 1, the victim approached the police with a complaint based on which an FIR is registered. Police have charged IPC section 420 against the accused persons.

“The victim only knew Ali and the other two are unknown to him. From the investigation, it is found that Ali was from Nagaon in Assam. We are conducting an investigation to confirm their identity. An investigation based on Ali’s phone number has begun. The investigation is in a preliminary stage,” an official said.

KOCHI: The police have started tracing three persons who allegedly duped a Kuttamangalam native by giving a gold-coloured metal piece claiming it to be a gold bar. The incident took place inEnanaloor panchayat and Pothanikad police have registered a case and launched probe. The police said the 41-year-old victim was lured by Assam native Ali who promised to provide a gold bar at a cheap price. Ali was staying and working in the Enanalloor area. “Ali approached the victim claiming that he knows people who can supply high-quality gold at a very cheap price. He said the gold is received at a cheap price as it is an illegal business and warned the victim not to disclose it to anyone else,” an officer said. Thus, the deal was struck and two unidentified persons who claimed to be friends of Ali met the victim at Chirapady near Enanalloor on October 31 at 7pm. “They handed over to the victim a metal bar claiming to be made of gold weighing around 200g and took Rs 4 lakh in return. However, after returning home when the victim examined the bar, it was revealed that the bar was fake and was painted in a colour similar to gold,” a police official. Though, the victim attempted to contact Ali he was not available on phone. It was on November 1, the victim approached the police with a complaint based on which an FIR is registered. Police have charged IPC section 420 against the accused persons. “The victim only knew Ali and the other two are unknown to him. From the investigation, it is found that Ali was from Nagaon in Assam. We are conducting an investigation to confirm their identity. An investigation based on Ali’s phone number has begun. The investigation is in a preliminary stage,” an official said.