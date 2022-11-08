A decade on, women’s biz centre yet to take flight

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the country is promoting Atma Nirbar Bharat Vocal for Local, an industrial centre built by the Thrikakkara Municipality in 2012 to promote women entrepreneurs has remained closed all these years. Bersaath-Vocal for Local MSME Unit chairperson C V Sajani, along with a few women entrepreneurs, submitted a petition to District Collector Renu Raj on Monday, requesting her to intervene to open the women’s industrial centre at Thengode in Kakkanad as soon as possible.

Woman entrepreneurs said a huge investment is required to set up a small unit and the ready infrastructure which is idling at Thengode should be put to use so that they would not have to raise funds to start their units. “The industrial building has an area of 3,600 sq ft and basic facilities like water and electricity. Industrial centres like these will be of great help to women entrepreneurs as rent will be low. It will also be easy to procure a licence,” said Sajani.

Meanwhile, Thrikkakara Municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan said there has been a proposal to give the facility temporarily to the Kendriya Vidyalaya to run its school. “We have no problem in giving the space. However, the council had decided to give the centre temporarily to Kendriya Vidyalaya for its functioning,” she said.Ajitha also said the local body had given space to women entrepreneurs to run their businesses before the pandemic.

“However, they would leave the facility after a few months of operation, saying they aren’t making any progress,” she said. But Sajani alleged the municipality showed no interest despite demands from women entrepreneurs to open the centre. Four women entrepreneurs — Nimmy Manoj, Dhanya Sudharshan, Viji Raphel and Aneeja P M — signed the petition.

“Through the industrial centre, the municipality attempted to promote women entrepreneurs and it was termed the first of its kind in the state. However, it is a pity that the local body failed to run the centre for the very purpose it was built,” said Sajani.

“The main obstacle to setting up the unit is building the basic infrastructure, which costs a huge amount. A few months ago, we had approached the municipality to open the space for emerging women entrepreneurs, but they rejected it making lame excuses,” said Sajani.

KOCHI: At a time when the country is promoting Atma Nirbar Bharat Vocal for Local, an industrial centre built by the Thrikakkara Municipality in 2012 to promote women entrepreneurs has remained closed all these years. Bersaath-Vocal for Local MSME Unit chairperson C V Sajani, along with a few women entrepreneurs, submitted a petition to District Collector Renu Raj on Monday, requesting her to intervene to open the women’s industrial centre at Thengode in Kakkanad as soon as possible. Woman entrepreneurs said a huge investment is required to set up a small unit and the ready infrastructure which is idling at Thengode should be put to use so that they would not have to raise funds to start their units. “The industrial building has an area of 3,600 sq ft and basic facilities like water and electricity. Industrial centres like these will be of great help to women entrepreneurs as rent will be low. It will also be easy to procure a licence,” said Sajani. Meanwhile, Thrikkakara Municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan said there has been a proposal to give the facility temporarily to the Kendriya Vidyalaya to run its school. “We have no problem in giving the space. However, the council had decided to give the centre temporarily to Kendriya Vidyalaya for its functioning,” she said.Ajitha also said the local body had given space to women entrepreneurs to run their businesses before the pandemic. “However, they would leave the facility after a few months of operation, saying they aren’t making any progress,” she said. But Sajani alleged the municipality showed no interest despite demands from women entrepreneurs to open the centre. Four women entrepreneurs — Nimmy Manoj, Dhanya Sudharshan, Viji Raphel and Aneeja P M — signed the petition. “Through the industrial centre, the municipality attempted to promote women entrepreneurs and it was termed the first of its kind in the state. However, it is a pity that the local body failed to run the centre for the very purpose it was built,” said Sajani. “The main obstacle to setting up the unit is building the basic infrastructure, which costs a huge amount. A few months ago, we had approached the municipality to open the space for emerging women entrepreneurs, but they rejected it making lame excuses,” said Sajani.