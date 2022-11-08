PV Thampy Memorial Endowment Award for CC Kannan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CC Kannan, a native of East Marady near Muvattupuzha, has been selected for the 25th P V Thampy Memorial Endowment Award. Kannan is being honoured for his invaluable contribution towards environmental activities over the years. The award instituted by Environment Monitoring Forum based in Kochi carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a memento.

Kannan, who has been planting and nurturing shade and fruit trees at East Marady for the past 25 years, has played a pivotal role in turning his hometown into a greener place. Kannan is an organic farmer and runs an organic vegetable shop at East Marady.

The award will be presented at a function to be held at YMCA, Kochi, at 5pm on November 16. Former chief secretary K Jayakumar will present the award.

KOCHI: CC Kannan, a native of East Marady near Muvattupuzha, has been selected for the 25th P V Thampy Memorial Endowment Award. Kannan is being honoured for his invaluable contribution towards environmental activities over the years. The award instituted by Environment Monitoring Forum based in Kochi carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a memento. Kannan, who has been planting and nurturing shade and fruit trees at East Marady for the past 25 years, has played a pivotal role in turning his hometown into a greener place. Kannan is an organic farmer and runs an organic vegetable shop at East Marady. The award will be presented at a function to be held at YMCA, Kochi, at 5pm on November 16. Former chief secretary K Jayakumar will present the award.