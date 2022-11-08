Properties worth over Rs 1 crore damaged during PFI hartal, govt informs Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that properties worth more than Rs 1 crore were damaged during the hartal called by Popular Front of India (PFI) in the state. The loss to public property has been estimated at `86.61 lakh and private property at Rs 16.13 lakh.

It also stated that 342 cases were registered and 2,905 people were arrested in connection with the violence that erupted during the hartal on September 23. As part of the recovery proceedings, 55 premises were sealed and inventories were prepared in 45 instances. Almost all the offices of the PFI were in rented buildings.

The properties belonging to then PFI general secretary A Abdul Satar are yet to be ascertained. The revenue department was also given direction to initiate the recovery proceedings on receipt of the assessment of properties and assets of PFI and its general secretary. The taxes department was also directed to take action to assess the assets of the banned organisation, the affidavit stated. The state government filed the affidavit in response to the suo motu proceedings against the organisers of PFI for calling flash hartal.

The affidavit stated that almost all the accused in the incidents that took place on the hartal day were identified and many of them were arrested. Search operations are being carried out to nab those who have absconded after the Centre banned PFI, it stated. The accused persons arrested in bailable offences in connection with the hartal were let offn bail.

