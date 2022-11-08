Home Cities Kochi

Two killed, one suffers injury in separate road accidents

In the second incident at Vazhakkulam on Sunday night, Alan Sujesh, of Kadhalikkadu, was killed when the car in which he was travelling rammed a KSRTC bus.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two youngsters were killed and one sustained injuries in two separate road accidents at Angamaly and Vazhakulam in the district on Monday. The first accident occurred at Angamaly around 6.30am. K S Akhil, 27, of Cherthala, Alappuzha, died when a pickup van rear-ended the bike on which he was travelling along with his friend at Chengamanad on the NH stretch. His friend Harikrishnan, also of Cherthala, suffered injuries but his condition is stable.

The police said the accident took place when the duo was returning home after attending the engagement function of Akhil’s cousin.“The pickup van carrying bunched bananas was going from Tamil Nadu to Cherthala. It hit the bike, which was also proceeding in the same direction. In the impact, Akhil lost control of the vehicle, fell down and hit his head on the road. Though the local residents rushed him to a hospital, he succumbed to injuries. Harikrishnan managed to escape with injuries,” said a police officer with Angamaly police station, where a case has been registered against the van driver.

In the second incident at Vazhakkulam on Sunday night, Alan Sujesh, of Kadhalikkadu, was killed when the car in which he was travelling rammed a KSRTC bus. The police said the incident happened around 11.30pm while they were trying to negotiate a curve at Kadalikkadu Junction.

“His death was declared at the hospital. The car was completely damaged in the accident. None of the passengers of the bus suffered injuries,” said a police officer of Vazhakkulam, where a case has been registered. “A case has been registered and an investigation has already started,” said the officer.

